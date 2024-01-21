A Bunch Of Taylor Swift’s Inner Circle Has Changed Their Insta DP’s & Fans Think They Know Why

A handful of famous folk from Taylor Swift’s inner circle have all changed their Instagram display pictures and Swifties are pretty sure they know what it all means. Big bunch of Sherlock Holmes, they are.

Boyfriend Travis Kelce along with Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively, Lily Aldridge Jack Antonoff, Keleigh Teller, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Channing Tatum, Taylor Lautner and Kelsea Ballerini all now have a black and white account picture.

No more of this “colourful” business. Black and white is the new … black. Or something.

For anyone who hasn’t yet caught on, this is basically confirmation that the release of Reputation (Taylor’s Version), is right around the corner.

The original Reputation, released in 2017 featured that classic black and white cover design.

Moreover, does this woman have eight days in her week while the rest of us have 7? We demand answers as to how she can pump out this much artistry.

Her calendar must be on the brink of maxing out.

There are of course haters, deniers, and downright party-poopers who have stated this cohesive group move wasn’t as cohesive as first thought.

Supposedly, a bunch of these besties already had b/w display pics.

But for now, we’re fine to take it as a happy accident. A slice of serendipity, if you will.

The Reputation re-recording has been a hot topic of conversation lately, especially after Taylor’s rare interview with TIME.

“It’s a goth-punk moment of female rage at being gaslit by an entire social structure,” she said of the album.

“I think a lot of people see it and they’re just like, sick snakes and strobe lights.”

She said her re-record of the album was on its way, and promised it would be “fire”.

For context, Reputation is the album that followed Taylor’s fallout with Kim, Kanye and (parts of) the general public.

The character assassination she feels she experienced was channelled into it — and we’re about to experience that rage on a new level.