10 Pairs Of Boots To Clomp Around In Now That The Temperature’s Shit Itself

Friends, the weather has turned, and that means so too must your wardrobe. Goodbye, cute summer dressers. Hello, winter boots.

I’m not one of those people who makes liking winter their entire personality (gimme daylight savings and a non-freezing house, thanks), but I WILL say that cold weather dressing is the one perk of lower temperatures. Wearing cute tops without stressing about sweat patches? Never being concerned if it’s ~too muggy~ for jeans? Heaven.

The other night I was trying to find a new pair of heels and instead began lusting over all the new winter boots coming out right now. So I will now share with you, the lovely but anonymous reader, my finds so that you, too, can find some lush new winter boots.

(*My editor Josie insists that it’s not that cold yet, but I had to get my trackies out the other day for the first time in months, so who’s freezing cold now, huh?)

Betts BRITTANY Knee High Western Boots

Betts BRITTANY Knee High Western Boots, $159.99

Plot twist: I already own these boots, but they’ve served me well for the two-and-a-half weeks I’ve owned them so far so I’d be a fool not to recommend them. You could say that Daisy Jones & The Six really did a number on me, my whole winter wardrobe is going to be ’70s style flares, furry coats and cowboy boots. Yeehaw!

Dr Martens Jadon Hi 10-Eye Unisex Boots

Dr Martens Jadon Hi 10-Eye Unisex Boots, $369.99

If you’re going to buy a lace-up pair of combat-style boots, you can’t really go past a pair of Dr Martens. While they might take a hot minute to break ’em in, they honestly last for fkn years!

Blundstone 1671

Blundstone 1671, $225

At the top of my winter wish list are a pair of Blundstones, mainly because Josie never shuts up about how amazing they are. They’re giving Yellowstone vibes, and I’m fkn real down for that era. I, in fact, sent her this yarn and she screeched over Slack, “I wear mine every fkn day!!! Hands down the greatest shoes I’ve ever owned.” There ya have it, folks.

Toni Bianco Stefani Black Como 7.5cm Long Boots

Toni Bianco Stefani Black Como 7.5cm Long Boots $399.95

Everything about these – from the block heel to the rounded pointy toe to the little flared back detailing – screams instant style cred. These are the boots you pair with sheer stockings, a mini skirt and a trench for a bevvie on a chilly Friday afternoon because obviously, you’re going straight out afterwards. Or, on those unseasonably warm days we always get in Australia, with a dress, just to make it a little edgier. Anyway, I love them, and I’ve already made imaginary space for them in my wardrobe.

Spell Evie Over Knee Boots

Cha Cha Slouch Boot, $379

A few years ago I bought a pair of cowboy boots from the Aussie cult brand Spell, and I’ve never regretted it for one second. These tan, slouchy, knee-high boots give me the same vibe. You won’t wear them every day, but when you do, it’ll change your life (and elevate your outfit to an 11/10). For the Spell fanatics out there, it will obviously go with the mini dress (or dresses) you already own, or for everyone else, wear them over the skinny jeans you still have and your fave graphic/band tee.

Alias Mae Roma Boots

Alias Mae Roma Boots, $279.95

These boots are for anyone whose entire wardrobe is based around a pair of white sneakers. As a white sneaker enthusiast myself, I get it! They elevate an outfit! But sometimes you need to branch out of your sneaker cave and into something a little more sturdy (plus a little more edge). I give you: white Chelsea boots. These Alias Mae ones have a 4.5cm chunky platform sole for extra height and have black stitching to give ’em that luxe, extra feel.

Rubi Avery Combat Boots

Rubi Avery Combat Boots, $55.99 (usually $79.99)

Cotton On’s shoe brand Rubi is one of the best options out there for on-trend, affordable as hell shoes, so if you’re on a budget for winter boots – get over here, bb. There are heaps of options, but I’m very partial to these Chelsea combat boots, which are a vibe and a half.

Alias Mae Charlie Boots

Alias Mae Charlie Boots, $399.95

I’ve already imagined wearing these boots with about 10 different outfits, so watch me hit ‘add to bag’ in 3, 2, 1….

GANNI Rubber Chelsea Boots

GANNI Rubber Chelsea Boots, $464.22

Talk about stomping – these GANNI Rubber Chelsea Boots are military-detailed grunge boots that go so hard, you’ll press through the floor. The platform and it’s magic-trick of making your legs look longer and your ass a little perkier doesn’t hurt, either.