14 Pairs Of Ugg Boots And Slippers To Keep Your Little Piggies Toasty This Winter

By

Bree Grant

,

Courtney Borrett

Published

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Ugg boots are the quintessential Australian slipper. Just because our summers are hot, doesn’t mean our winters aren’t absolutely freezing, which means having a pair of Uggs is a must.

So as the cool weather creeps in, it’s time to stash the slides and get yourself a new pair of slippers. Whether your old ones are a bit ratty, you’re trying to stay on top of the latest slipper fashion, or you just want to treat yourself, getting a new pair of fluffy, comfy uggs.

Of course, we had to go deep into the sauce and find the best ugg boots and slippers for winter this year. How else would our gorgeous, gorgeous readers keep their little piggies warm? Okay, enough yapping, let’s get into it!

READ MORE
14 Luxury Bathrobes If You Dream Of Being A Slug On The Couch After Work

The Best Ugg Boots and Slippers to Shop in 2024

Ugg Classic Ultra Mini Platform

Of course, we’re kicking things off with the pair Bella Hadid was wearing when she single-handedly revived the cosy trend. The comfy slip-ons are a reworked version of Ugg’s classic women’s boot, featuring a lower-cut ankle and a hefty two-inch outsole to stomp around on.

Shop THE ICONIC, $229.99

Ugg Classic Ultra Mini

If huge platforms aren’t really your vibe, these women’s Ugg Classic Ultra Minis will keep you a bit closer to the ground.

Shop THE ICONIC, $229
best ugg boots

FINE-DAY Cloud Adult Sheepskin Slippers

These slippers are made in Melbourne from curly Australian sheepskin and are cozy on the inside and out.

Shop THE ICONIC, $110

Australian Shepherd Ugg Platform Chelsea Boots

The classic Chelsea boot meets the Ugg boot in this cosy and practical combo. These boots will also look great whether you’re relaxing inside or running errands.

Shop UGG Express, $129 (usually $250)
best ugg boots

EMU Australia Joy Teddy

As a material, teddy wool is loved for its warmth and aesthetics, and having a pair of slippers covered in it sounds like pure bliss.

Shop EMU Australia, $99.95

UGG Classic Platform Pop Sketch

These artsy platform Ugg boots were made in collaboration with Humberto Cruz, a San Diego-based artist whose art pops with colour and life.

Shop Platypus Shoes, $269.99
best ugg boots

UGG Tazz

The Tazz is UGG’s new take on the classic Tasman boot, but this time, with a bolder platform sole.

Shop UGG, $199.99

EMU Australia Platinum Mintaro

These wooly wonders come in tan, grey and black, and are short enough that you won’t get too hot in them if you tend to overheat.

Shop EMU Australia, $119.94
best ugg boots

Ozwear Ugg Adele Elastic Platform Slipper

In our opinion, you can definitely wear these clouds out of the house. They look more like a fluffy pair of sandals than they do house slippers.

Shop Myer, $135 (usually $260)

EVERAU Peggy

Hear me out. These fuzzy women’s Ugg boots look like something the Abominable Snowman would wear while skiing, and that sounds like a good fashion trend to me.

Shop The UGG Shop, $129.95
best ugg boots

Australian Shepherd Popo Moccasin Slipper

While slippers are convenient to take on and off, sometimes you want something that will keep your feet a little more secure. Enter, the moccasin. These snuggly shoes are sure to keep your toesies warm.

Shop The UGG Shop, $79

Australian Shepherd Short Classic Wool Ugg Boots

You really can’t go wrong with a traditional pair of ugg boots. If you don’t wanna go full The Hills Y2k with a tan pair, you could always pick up a coloured pair like these ones from Ugg Express.

Shop Ugg Express, $119 (usually $275)
best ugg boots

Hush Puppies Puffstar

best ugg boots

These bad boys are like mini puffer jackets for your feet.

Shop THE ICONIC, $59 (usually $89.95)

AusWooli Sydney Sheepskin Wool Slippers

Imagine sliding your tootsies into these Sheepskin Wool Slippers every morning?! Offt, talk about toasty.

Shop THE ICONIC, $79
best ugg boots

Image credit: UGG

Tags:

, , ,

More Stuff From PEDESTRIAN.TV

Trending Now

The True Story Behind Baby Reindeer Is Just As Chilling As The Netflix Series Depicts

The True Story Behind Baby Reindeer Is Just As Chilling As The Netflix Series Depicts

Entertainment
Eagle-Eyed MAFS Fans Have Spotted Former Bride Madeleine Maxwell In Another Aussie Reality Show

Eagle-Eyed MAFS Fans Have Spotted Former Bride Madeleine Maxwell In Another Aussie Reality Show

Entertainment
Matty Healy Responds To Taylor Swift’s ‘Diss Tracks’ On The Tortured Poets Department

Matty Healy Responds To Taylor Swift’s ‘Diss Tracks’ On The Tortured Poets Department

Entertainment
Taylor Swift Is ‘Worried’ Boyfriend Travis Kelce Won’t Stick Around For One Really Sad Reason

Taylor Swift Is ‘Worried’ Boyfriend Travis Kelce Won’t Stick Around For One Really Sad Reason

Entertainment