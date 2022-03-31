At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Well, folks, it’s official. Summer is over, and the wild, wild wet is well and truly here. If you’ve rocked up at the office completely drenched or had your weekend outfit ruined, then you’re in desperate need of one thing — a rain jacket. Especially considering March was the wettest month on record, and we’re not due for a reprieve for a few more months.

This item of clothing probably conjures terrifying images of school excursions or little Georgie from It — neither of which are particularly inspiring. So it probably feels impossible to look chic in wet weather, but we promise there are raincoats out there that’ll keep you dry and have you looking good doing it. We have everything from trenchcoat style jackets to puffy ones, long ones and short ones — you get the gist.

This fabulous lineup will likely persuade people who swore they’d never own a raincoat. It’s time to throw one on, strap on your wellie boots, and splash around in the puddles like the big grown-up you are. Go on, we know you want to.

READ MORE 20 Puffer Jackets That Won’t Make You Look Like The Michelin Man This Winter

The Best Raincoats You Can Buy Online

Rains Long Coat, $180

Rains Long Jacket is a longer version of the brand’s classic design. It’s a stylish unisex rain jacket that delivers high functionality in a minimal silhouette. It features double welded slanting flap pockets, adjustable cuffs, a fishtail hem, snap fastenings, under-arm eyelets, and a back yoke with concealed vents.

French Connection Lola Longline Raincoat Camel, $99.95

The Lola Longline Raincoat is a wardrobe must-have paired with sneakers during the wetter months. It features a relaxed fit, lining, button-down front with centre-fold zip and a hood with a tie cord. It also comes in three different colourways — blue, camel and pink — so you can pick a colour that suits your current wardrobe.

ASOS Design Extreme Oversized Rain Jacket, $90

Made from water-resistant fabric, the ASOS Design Extreme Oversized Rain Jacket is a versatile jacket easily incorporated into your wardrobe.

The North Face Reign On Jacket, $338

If you’ve always dreamt of owning a North Face jacket, this shitty weather has just given you the perfect excuse to buy one.

New Look Hooded Rain Jacket (was $80, now $38.40)

Fellas, if this entire ‘fit doesn’t inspire you to work a rain jacket into your wardrobe, we don’t know what will.

ASOS Design Oversized Recycled Rain Parka, $50

Oversized and longline coats will be all the rage this winter, so why not get one that doubles as a raincoat?

Topshop Mid-Length Rain Jacket With Hood in Sage, $92

Aside from coming in this sick sage colour, the Topshop Mid-Length Rain Jacket also features a drawstring hood, a press-stud placket, side pockets, and a centre vent to reverse it.

Team Timbuktu Elements Waterproof Raincoat, $189

If you’re looking for a rain jacket with some spice, you can’t go past this one from Team Timbuktu. It features a lightweight recycled PET shell, is waterproof, breathable, and has an adjustable drawcord hood, a zip-through front, and twin zip pockets.

By now, you’re almost certainly convinced that owning a rain jacket is the best decision you’ll make in 2022. Don’t be that person who rocks up to work wearing see-through clothing because you thought you could outrun the rain. Take the jacket, my friends, and never look back.