Time to crack out the raincoats, wellies and bring in the washing, Melbourne, because the forecast is looking pretty bleak for the weekend. The storms are a’coming for us after we’ve watched most of the east coast get absolutely drenched beyond comprehension, just waiting for something to eventually hit us here in the southern state.

According to the Bureau of Meterology (BoM) there’s a whopper of a trough approaching Victoria from the west. Heavy rainfall, storms and damaging winds are expected to crack across southwestern parts of the state this afternoon. From there, the whole gnarly front is predicted to sweep across the state and hit central and eastern parts of Victoria on Saturday.

As a trough approaches Victoria, rainfall is forecast in the west today, moving into central and eastern parts tomorrow 🌧️. Thunderstorms with heavy rainfall and damaging winds are possible across southwestern Victoria from this afternoon 🌩️.#VicWeatherhttps://t.co/d5cbqCmdBI pic.twitter.com/lNvOhj3PvG — Bureau of Meteorology, Victoria (@BOM_Vic) March 3, 2022

It’s been humid as fuck down here all week, so it’s not surprising it’s all about to hit a breaking point and absolutely shit down rain just in time for the weekend.

BoM released a video of how the front is expected to slosh across Victoria at the weekend with Melbourne copping potential storms on Saturday morning. I’m very sorry to our NSW neighbours but it sure looks like it’s headed your way on Sunday, too.

Warm and humid in south-east #Australia ahead of a cold front, which will bring showers and storms on the weekend ☔ Locally heavy rain is possible, and it will be much cooler after the change. Latest forecasts and warnings: https://t.co/mu75yTZHf4 pic.twitter.com/J4XQbD0CnO — Bureau of Meteorology, Australia (@BOM_au) March 3, 2022

Thankfully it looks like the temperature will drop significantly after this low front passes, firmly putting summer in the rear mirror and giving us Melburnians a tease of what’s to come this winter.

Must be time to drag the jumper out or at least the trackie pants, because we’re in for a bit of a wild and wet weekend with these Melbourne storms, and some chillier weather to come next week. Hopefully, we might actually be able to get a decent sleep next week with a return to less-humid conditions in Melbourne and beyond.

Fingers crossed Victoria doesn’t get as devastatingly drenched as other parts of the country this weekend, but let’s just make sure we’re aware and alert for any flash flooding around the traps. Remember, if it’s flooded — forget it.