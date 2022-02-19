So you live in NSW or Queensland and just managed to cool your air con-less house down after weeks of Too Hot weather? Congratulations! You’re about to get hit by storms as a fun extra treat.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM), there’s a surface trough across eastern NSW and southern Queensland. That trough could potentially trigger “severe” storms across both states. Great.

A surface trough across eastern #NSW that extends into southern #Qld will trigger further showers and storms on Friday and this weekend. Severe storms are possible this weekend across both states.

At the moment though BOM hasn’t issued any storm warnings for either state. BOM Queensland said on Saturday morning that the main risks were damaging winds and heavy rain and that it’d issue warnings if necessary.

Meanwhile over in NSW severe thunderstorm warnings have been cancelled for the Mid North Coast. Yay! But there are still severe storms possible for the North Coast and the North West Slopes and Plains.

UPDATE:⚠️Severe Thunderstorm Warning now cancelled for #MidNorthCoast. Severe #storms still possible this afternoon about the #NorthCoast and #NorthWestSlopesandPlains, so be sure to monitor conditions during the day.

Warnings:https://t.co/JblGeUiGBG

— Bureau of Meteorology, New South Wales (@BOM_NSW) February 19, 2022

We’ve also had a cheeky squiz at BOM’s forecast for the major cities in those areas. At the mo, there’s a slight chance of a thunderstorm in Sydney for Sunday.

But on Monday and Tuesday there are high chances of showers and the chance of a “possibly severe” thunderstorm. If you need to get some washing done, I’d highly recommend sorting it before then.

In Brisbane, there’s chances of a thunderstorm on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. We seriously can’t catch a break can we?

First Miss La Niña, then it being grossly hot and sticky and now possibly severe storms.

Where is my sensible, stable, sunny 24 degree day? Probably lost to the ever-roiling tide of climate change.

There’s also a chance that stormy weather will hit Victoria too. Sorry Victorian besties.

Generally settled & mild to warm conditions are forecast for much of #Victoria this weekend. A trough crossing the east on Sunday will bring some shower & storm activity, while a front will bring cooler temperatures to start next week.

Sky News meteorologist Alison Osborne gave some more deets on the possible severe storms.

“[The storms] may be severe particularly over Queensland and parts of the northern NSW coast, with heavy rainfall and damaging wind gusts the main risk there,” she said, as per News.com.au.

Look, at least we’re not being battered by Storm Eunice like the UK.

Storm Eunice did not come to play, why did the Uber I'm in almost take off into the air?! It's giving chitty chitty bang bang

But if you’re in NSW, Queensland and Vic, keep your eyes out for any severe weather warnings. And if that happens remember the cardinal rule: don’t make unnecessary journeys!! Don’t take risks on treacherous roads!!