Hold onto your bucket hats loves, it’s about to get wetter than an otter’s pocket out here. The Baddies of Meteorology (BoM) are predicting catastrophe as an “enormous” rain event is forecast to come and splooge us into soggy submission.

If you’re looking outside your window right now and seeing nothing but rain, you can thank La Niña — the wet wench herself — who is currently on her third tour of the country this year.

Most of NSW is already dangerously damp — this incoming rain event will mean flooding for many parts of the state.

BoM predicts Sydney will receive 30mm of rain between now and Friday and will be super-soaked over the weekend with around 100mm of wet.

There are also concerns for the annual Bathurst 1000 supercar racing weekend, which at this point looks to be a boat race

“Many of our gauges across inland NSW are experiencing minor, moderate or major flooding,” BoM Meteorologist Dean Narramore told News.com.

“That’s been increasing over the last few days.

“And this is before the forecast rainfall has even occurred. That’s why we’re so worried about the rainfall in the coming days”.

This thing is enormous. Eastern SA, western NSW and western Vic saw heavy rain overnight and the system is now heading east. Numerous flood warnings are in place so please check our warnings page https://t.co/PtF5gqmTIW pic.twitter.com/3sursR6f9B — Weatherzone (@weatherzone) October 5, 2022

Here’s what BoM predicts for the other capital cities across Australia. Although they won’t be hit as hard as NSW, they’re still in for a watery surprise.

Unfortunately, the five people who live in Canberra will be subject to approximately 40mm of rain over the weekend. Nothing like being soaked out of doing all the nothing that the city has to offer.

Brisbane on the other hand is expected to be quite sunny, missing most of the hectic weather action. Some light showers may occur.

As for Melbourne, it is expected to be a sunny weekend with a very rainy Friday. Northern Victoria has been issued a severe weather warning, however.

SEVERE WEATHER WARNING for HEAVY RAINFALL for people in parts of Mallee and Northern Country Forecast Districts, issued on Tuesday, 4 October 2022. Heavy rain developing early Wednesday over northern Victoria.



Remember: NEVER drive through floodwater ⛔ pic.twitter.com/IvbJEJifeQ — VICSES News (@vicsesnews) October 4, 2022

Perth is expected to be very warm and dry over the coming days, while Adelaide is only forecast to receive some light showers.

Darwin and Tasmania, however, were given severe weather warnings. A storms a-comin’ mateys, better find a bigger boat.

As always stay safe out there friends. Consider staying inside when the weather gets too wild. Or, contemplate moving away from NSW, which seems to cop the worst of this wet and wild weather.