Hold on to your brollies besties, meteorologists have reported that we’re going to have a very wet girl summer, with a La Niña event expected to be announced by the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) sometime this week.

Eastern Australia has experienced quite the bit of wet weather these past few weeks, with the spring season off to a very thunderstormy start. And by that I mean several cities have now experienced supercell thunderstorms with golf-ball sized hail. Love that for us.

Unfortunately, the wet, stormy weather is not going to end any time soon. BOM has warned of yet more rain, with the Northern Territory potentially becoming isolated due to impacted roads. Yikes.

This could be the end of the world. #SydneyStorm pic.twitter.com/IYMNltlUU5 — Michael Blok (@michaelblok26) October 14, 2021

“A series of active troughs will move through central Australia on Sunday and during this week, causing an outbreak of thunderstorms bringing heavy rain which may trigger flooding impacts,” BOM said.

“Catchments in the flood watch area are wet with some transport routes closed and minor flooding reported on the Stuart Highway. Wet catchments may become waterlogged quickly causing rapid creek rises.”