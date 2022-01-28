Victorians, I genuinely need to know if you’re okay out there, because it doesn’t look like the weather is going to be relenting any time soon. First you lot had historic rain, then sweltering heatwaves, and now it’s time for wild storms. Mother Nature, please give Victoria a rest.

According to your friends and mine, the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM), a massive storm front washed over parts of Victoria on Thursday night, and now another is coming to sweep across the state.

If you (or someone you love) live anywhere between Mildura and Geelong, you would have caught the brunt of last night’s chaotic storm, with rivers forming along the streets and damage along the coast. La Niña may be on her way out, but that doesn’t mean the sky won’t throw a going-away party for her.

Alongside severe thunderstorm warnings and flash flooding warnings, BoM has reported that over 4000 houses in Victoria have already lost power completely.

On top of this — thanks to the unrelenting torrential rain — some areas were covered in 38mm (3.8cm) of downpour. Keep in mind a normal day of rain only covers the land in about 1-2mm of water. Yikes.

“Melbourne is really very much in the hot spot area for storms today, so we could see heavy rainfall leading to flash flooding, as we did in many areas yesterday,” BoM forecaster Miriam Bradbury told The Age.

“There is also the potential for the storms to bring damaging wind gusts and large hail, so the best advice is to just keep an eye on the radar.”

⚠️Severe Thunderstorm Warning ⚠️ for HEAVY RAINFALL that may lead to FLASH FLOODING has been issued for storms near #Ballarat and #Geelong. #VicWeather

Melburnians can thank their lucky stars that the stormy weather (at this stage) looks like it’ll just pass on by. Might not be the best news for those who were looking for some relief from this fkn heat, but hey, at least you can walk down your street without getting wet.

“Thunderstorms are still occurring about western Victoria, although they are not expected to be severe,” said BoM.

“The situation will continue to be monitored and further warnings will be issued when necessary.”

Stay safe out their folks, and maybe keep the car in the garage if you see the sky turning dark.