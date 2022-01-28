Ye (FKA Kanye West) has run into some trouble while planning his upcoming Australian tour — the AFL. Never thought I’d see the day when Gillon Maclachlan and Yeezy come to loggerheads, but here we are.

You see, Ye’s in the process of sorting out a yet-to-be-announced stadium tour of the country for March this year incredibly, and unsurprisingly had to adjust his tour run. Why? Because the footy’s on, mate.

In his grand plan (organised just over a month out, might I stress) Ye was hoping to play Marvel Stadium in Melbourne on March 18, but was knocked back because the AFL season opener between Collingwood and St. Kilda was already planned for the ground.

Per The Age, Ye and his team asked the AFL to move the huge clash to another venue (likely the MCG) so he could perform at Marvel but his request was swiftly denied.

Sorry, Ye. You might be able to literally move mountains for shows, but you cannot budge the footy. I mean have you ever seen Magpies fans when they’re pissed off? You don’t want to bring that wrath to your life, dude.

Sources from both sides of the calendar clash said that Kanye would be performing in Melbourne before the AFL season kicks off, the Sydney Morning Herald reported on Friday morning, and the most likely date thought to be the weekend of March 12.

The next question is whether he can even get into Australia for this tentatively-planned tour. He’s definitely had one jab, or “half-ccinated” as he called it in an interview in November. But he’s also said that he thinks vaccines are the “mark of the beast” in another interview in 2020, after he actually got COVID himself.

“When they say ‘the way we’re going to fix COVID is with a vaccine’, I’m extremely cautious,” Ye told Forbes.

“That’s the mark of the beast. They want to put chips inside of us, they want to do all kinds of things, to make it where we can’t cross the gates of heaven.”

Despite those comments, he also offered free Pfizer vaccines at a DONDA listening party last August. So who knows, maybe he’s come around on it and gotten himself fully-ccinated?

If not, then he might find himself facing the same treatment as Novak Djokovic, which I can only imagine would go down absolutely wonderfully with Ye.