There’s a bit going on at the moment with Kanye West. You may have seen him debut his new relo with actress/muso Julia Fox, and West also claimed he was banned from his daughter Chicago’s birthday party and threatened to “bash” his estranged wife Kim Kardashian‘s new boo, Pete Davidson. Phew. Like I told you, a bit going on.

The latest saga is West’s claim that he heroically retrieved a second sex tape, apparently involving Kardashian and her ex Ray J, and delivered it to Kardashian last year.

He told Jason Lee in a 45 minute interview on YouTube channel Hollywood Unlocked:

“I went and got the laptop from Ray J… I met this man at the airport, then got on the red eye, came back… delivered it to her at 8am in the morning.

“I gave it to her, and she cried when she saw it. You know why she cried when she saw that laptop? It represents how much she’s been used… It represents how much people didn’t love her, they just saw her as a commodity.”

While the last part of that sentence is definitely true — and so is Kanye West’s comment that Kim Kardashian is “the most transacted-upon being other than Santa Claus or Jesus Christ” — Kardashian herself has refuted the claims that a “second sex tape” exists.

Let’s backtrack for a second. We all know of the OG tape, filmed in 2002 when she was 22 and on a Mexican holiday with her then-boyfriend, singer Willie “Ray J” Norwood.

It was released to the public in 2007 by porn company Vivid Entertainment, and according to News Corp Kardashian initially tried to sue the company to stop its release before settling out of court.

However, West’s claims that there was more sexual content on the laptop that he gave to Kardashian have been shut down by a spokesperson for the star in a statement provided to US celeb news site Page Six.

“The computer and hard drive collected were supposed to contain the original video and any unseen footage. After review, there was nothing sexual unseen, only footage on the plane on the way to Mexico and footage at a club and restaurant on the same trip,” the statement reads.

“Kim remains firm in her belief that there is no new second tape that exists. After 20 years, she truly wishes to move on from this chapter [and] focus instead on the positive things she continues to do as a mother, entrepreneur and advocate for justice reform.”

A source close to Kardashian did confirm to Page Six that the star was “emotional” after West obtained the footage, even though it contained nothing new.

“Kim was and still is truly grateful to Kanye for getting it back,” the anon source told the outlet. “The tape caused her a lot of pain and continues to haunt her to this day.

“Even though they are no longer together as a couple, they remain aligned with the same concerns about how this content that continues to be used against her will affect their four young kids in the future.”

So there you have it — yes, Kanye West was correct when he said he retrieved more footage of Kim Kardashian and Ray J, but no, there was no more sexy business depicted whatsoever.

Now let’s go back to watching what batshit outfits West and his new gf Julia Fox wear to their next social engagement, shall we?