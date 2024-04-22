6 Sofa Beds So Comfy You’ll Actually Enjoy Sleeping On The Couch For A Change

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Sofa beds have come a long way since the old futons from the ’90s. You know, the ones your parents probably had growing up and aptly named “rootons”. Yeah, those. These days, there are comfortable armchair sofa beds, along with 1.5, 2 and 3-seater options. Most of them are probably more comfortable than that old mattress you’ve been sleeping on.

Plus, they’re a great way to accommodate extra house guests if you live in a tiny apartment or a house full of flatmates. Now, we know what you’re thinking, they must be super expensive — but honestly, because you’re getting a comfy couch and a bed all in one, they’re pretty reasonably priced.

Here are some of the best sofa beds in Australia that are worthy of your guests (or yourself on a scat Sunday!).

The Best Sofa Beds in Australia

Best Overall: Emma Sleep

Let’s start with Emma Sleep’s. It’s a simple, classic design with some fun modern twists, like the built-in storage compartments in the armrests, and the lush two-sided cushion design. Plus, it’s a spacious three-seater when you fold that baby up. Shop Emma Sleep, $1,686

The Comfiest Sofa Bed: Koala

If you can’t quite fit a three-seater in your humble abode, you’ll be pleased to know the Koala Cushy Sofa Bed comes in three different sizes — 1.5, 2 and 3-seater options. According to one of our writer’s reviews, it’s as comfortable as it looks, “I slept like an absolute log. I can safely say that I have never slept so well on a floor in all my life.” Not bad, not bad. Shop Koala’s Cushy, $1,990

The Most Affordable: Lifely

The Lifely Carson is a simple yet effective option if you don’t have a lot of space. You can use it with or without the frame or modify the inclination of the back based on your needs, so you can welcome last-minute guests or keep it as extra seating. Shop Lifely’s Carson, $699 (usually $764)

Best Armchair Sofa Bed: Ecosa

Even if you don’t have guests coming to stay, everything about this armchair one is the perfect way to level up movie night. You simply lift and pull it out to make it instantly become a comfortable sofa bed. Shop Ecosa Tokyo Armchair, $1,488 (usually $1,860)

The Best Classic Sofa Bed: Freedom

This classic sofa quickly changes into a roomy bed with a luxury foam mattress when you need it. Plus, it’ll look equally as beautiful in your home. Shop Freedom Sorrento, $2,999

The Best Timber Sofa Bed: Eva

Okay, but how cute is the Eva Slideaway?! Its ‘EasySlide’ mechanism means that you can go from sitting to snoozing in seconds. It also pulls triple duty as a sofa, daybed or bed. Shop Eva Slideaway, $2,490

That’s all we’ve got right now, but if you’re looking for a new mattress, we’ve done the hard yards for you over here, too.

Image credit: Koala / Emma Sleep