Psst, Koala Has Quietly Dropped Two New Products So Toss Out Your Mouldy Furniture

Folks, today is a bloody good day, and you wanna know why? Bc our mates over at Koala are not only launching two ~fancy~ new products, but they’re also offering 120-night trials on all products. *chef’s kisses*

Yep, you read that right. Let us run you through the goods.

Koala’s New Products

The Balmain Bed Base

Balmain Bed Base from $619 (usually $759)

The new Balmain Bed Base is certainly a step up from that free-standing mattress you’ve been flopping on each night. It’s the perfect companion to the cult-famous Koala mattress, and if you throw in the attachable Balmain Bedside Table (sold separately for $109) and you’ve got a pretty chic set-up. The bed base starts at $619 (usually $759) for a single.

The Stunner Sofa Bed

Stunner Sofa Bed, $2,199

Made for those who love having guests, Koala’s new Stunner Sofa Bed is the first elevated sofa bed in Koala’s range to offer a 5-star luxury sit and sleep experience. Not only is it a comfy AF sofa complete with storage, but it also converts from sofa to bed in three simple steps — pull out the drawers, move the cushions, and flip the bed. The Stunner Sofa Bed will set you back around $2,199.

The Getaway Sofa

Getaway Sofa from $1,799

Ooft, doesn’t that pic make you wanna just run and dive onto that couch?! With handy storage running along the bottom of the sofa and stain-resistant fabric in a range of colours, it’s built to handle whatever life throws at you. The new Getaway Sofa starts from $1,799.

Alright, now for the deets about the trial.

How does the 120-night trial work?

According to Koala, the 120-night trial is included for free when you buy any Koala product, full price or on sale, and begins automatically once you receive your purchase. Simply buy it, get really comfortable with it and try it for up to 120 nights.

To give your body adequate time to adjust, the brand recommends giving the comfort Koala products (like mattresses and pillows) a go for at least 14 days. However, if you find you’re still not a fan, ship it back for a full refund. In metro areas of Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Canberra and Adelaide, they offer free returns.

To find out more about the 120-Night trial period, head here.

There ya have it, folks, everything you need to know about Koala’s new products and the fancy 120-night trial.

Psst, we’ve done the hard work for you and tested our Koala’s Cushy Sofa, you can read all about it here.