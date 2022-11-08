Koala’s Slashing Up To $800 Off Sitewide For Click Frenzy, If Yr Last Bonk Broke Ya Bed Slats

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Okay, but let me ask you just one question: how old is your mattress? If you need both hands to count out the years, or worse, can’t remember when you bought it, maybe it’s time to update that bad boy.

Now, I know shopping for a new mattress can be one of those frustrating and expensive adult tasks, but it doesn’t have to be if you know where to look. And luckily for you, we know exactly where to look because Koala (the sleep MVPs) are slinging us some chunky sitewide Click Frenzy sales on its range of award-winning mattresses and furniture as a little summer treat.

You and I need very little introduction to Koala at this stage. They’re the gang that ships the dope mattresses in manageable boxes. You know the ones; they spring open with shin-shattering force when you slice the plastic open, and it’s low-key mental as hell.

Oh, and our sleep besties are also responsible for makin’ these absolutely ripper sofa beds that are so comfy that they might even rival your actual bed. So, let’s grab a glass and get this shopping spree underway, shall we?!

Koala’s Click Frenzy Spend & Save starts today (November 8) and runs until midnight on Thursday (November 10). We’re talking big bucks off Koala’s bedroom and living room ranges. The best part? The more you spend, the more you save.

Spend $500, save $50

Spend $1000, save $150

Spend $1,500, save $250

Spend $2000, save $350

Spend $3000, save $600

Spend $4000, save $800

Starting in the bedroom, you can save $250 on Koala’s award-winning Calm As Queen Mattress, or better yet, $600 when you pair it with the Paddington Bed Base and Koala’s two best-selling bedside tables. Trust me, your busted slats are here for it.

Alternatively, if you’re looking for the whole kit and caboodle, you can nab the Soul Mate King Mattress, one of Koala’s luscious, sustainable french flax sheet and duvet sets, plus two of Australia’s top-rated pillows for a whopping $800 off.

Now, moving on to the lounge room…

You can snag $350 off Koala’s famous sofa bed and Tencel Sheet Set — ya know, the ones we’ve raved about a million times before. Your guests will thank you for this one. Not only is it super comfortable, but you can go from sitting to snoozing in mere minutes.

You can also wipe $350 off Koala’s three-seat lounging sofa when you get the matching ottoman and rectangular coffee table.

Clearly, our mates over at Koala are feeling super generous because they’re also slinging cash off some bits and pieces from their epic home office range. This is good news if your place of employment has adopted a hybrid WFH model and your pandemic purchase has shit itself. It’s okay. None of us expected it to last that long. So, sort yourself out with $150 off a sturdy desk and an equally comfy office chair and call it a day.

This truly epic Click Frenzy Koala sale means you can furnish a whole room or two and still walk away with a wad of spare dollarydoos in your back pocket.

And of course, all the products will come with that nice risk-free 120-night trial and fast, fuss-free metro delivery.

Now, go forth and check out the rest of the Koala mattress/furniture sale right here on Koala’s website in all its glory. Oh, and there’s a bunch of other fashion, beauty and homeware sales on for Click Frenzy that you should check out, too.