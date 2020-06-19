If you haven’t heard of the famous Koala mattress, you’ve been living under a rock. But what you might not know is that the Australian bed brand has heaps more stuff that’s also frothed on by Aussies.

Koala rarely have sales, but when they do they go balls to the wall with it. Like their EOFY sale, which is seeing the brand slash up to 25% off everything on site. Yep, everything.

There’s 15% off their entire bedroom range, including THAT mattress, the bed base, the memory foam pillow (which I own and can vouch, it’s good shit) and their super-soft sheets.

There’s also 15% off the 3-seater sofa and their sofa bed, which is primo if you needed to update your lounge room.

You can cop 10% off their brand new WFH desk as well – but the big kahuna is 25% off the 2-seater sofa, the bookshelf and their TV unit. That’s a big saving!

Also there’s none of that pesky secret “if you buy sale you can’t return anything and also have to give us your soul” business here. All the products you buy in the sale are still eligible for Koala’s risk-free 120-night trial and free express delivery. NICE ONE.

Just head here and use EOFY2020 to cop the discounts.