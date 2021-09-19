At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Sofa beds are notoriously the worst. They’re uncomfortable to sleep on, because there’s always a metal bar positioned just on your spine meaning you usually wake up with a bulging disc. They’re also shithouse to sit on in sofa mode, because said metal bars and flimsy mattresses are all packed into the seat, meaning it’s not nice for your bum at all. This was how I felt about all sofa beds until I met the MVP, so here it is: a Koala Cushy Sofa Bed review.

We all know that Koala are the lords of the bed-in-a-box land, with their bed mattresses some of the best around (I have the New Koala Mattress and it is the freaking best). But the Aussie brand also makes shit-hot sofas too. My friend Mel has a couple of Koala lounges and when I told her I was reluctantly on the hunt for a sofa bed she told me to try the Koala one.

I needed one because all of my kid’s grandparents live outside Sydney, and if (in non-lockdown times) we want them to come and visit / look after the toddler at night so we can escape for a precious kid-free meal, then we need somewhere for them to sleep.

The hotel up the road jacked up their prices and we have no spare room, so a sofa bed seemed like the only option. I reached out to Koala and they back their own products so much that they sent me one to trial: a lovely queen size in the shade Gum Leaf so I could properly do a Koala Cushy Sofa Bed review for you.

My partner and I threw our other leather sofa into the sunroom and gave the Koala Cushy Sofa Bed a whirl. For the first few weeks we only used it for our butts in sofa format, and let me tell you our butts have never been happier. Koala does not lie — this thing is cushy as hell. I have sat on so many sofa beds at all the big furniture stores, willing them to be comfy, and not one of them is the levels of soft as this one is. Big tick from me.

The next test for the Koala Cushy Sofa Bed review was sleeping on the damn thing, in bed mode. As I mentioned earlier, we’re currently in week 1,000 (?) of Sydney’s lockdown so none of the grandparents have required the sofa bed’s services so far.

But for the purpose of this Koala Cushy Sofa Bed review I needed to road-test the sleeping function because it’s a pretty key element of the sofa. So I was my own guinea pig. Yep, despite having my own extremely lush Koala mattress on an actual bed just two rooms away, I slept on the floor of my lounge room for you guys. If that isn’t commitment to my art, I don’t know what is.

I tested it on a Friday night because I figured even if I didn’t sleep well I didn’t need to be alert for work the next day. But the joke was on me, because I slept like an absolute log. I can safely say that I have never slept so well on a floor in all my life. It’s thick yet soft and supported my back beautifully — absolutely no need to visit the physio at all, which I’ve literally had to do after some horror sofa bed experiences.

It’s probably worth mentioning in a Koala Cushy Sofa Bed review that the sofa bed flips out really easily too — there’s no assembly or anything, you just unfold the seat of the sofa to form the mattress.

Piss easy, and perfect for technologically challenged grandparents who can only follow basic instructions.

So there you have it folks. In my humble opinion, the Koala Cushy Sofa Bed is an absolute winner all round, for your butt and for your back.