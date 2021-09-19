At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re anything like me, all this home time means more time rotating between the couch and your bed, and you’ve probably noticed that either A) shit’s getting a bit manky, or B) you’re in desperate need of some new, comfy furniture. Almost as if they knew, the team at Koala have just kicked off a big-ass sale, which includes literally everything in their expanding range/empire of fancy homewares and furniture.

To celebrate Koala’s sixth birthday, they’re giving everyone else a present (not sure how that works, but I’m not questioning it) with up to 20% off their whole site, which includes the fancy lounge setups, bookshelves, that wild unfolding sofa bed, their funky fresh WFH set up, and the OG and the best mattress.

Before I give you the guided tour of my shopping cart, here’s a peep at some of the best birthday bonanza deals!

READ MORE The Koala Cushy Sofa Bed Is By Far The Best Experience I've Ever Had While Sleeping On A Floor

Now for that tour…

Legit, I have a crook back and working from home has made it 100x more janked. Sleeping on that damn mattress every night is a godsend for my hips (which are also crook, I’m a very bunged-up person).

Now that all the Koala gear is on sale, I reckon I’m gonna treat myself to some of those new pillows because – you guessed it – working from home has absolutely destroyed my shoulders as well. That, combined with becoming ~a runner~ has really just cooked me, and I wish to sleep on a cloud of supportive fairy-floss and memory foam.

Or you could just lean right into your newfound personality of Hectic Plant Parent™, which is exactly what I now want to do with a setup like this with their bookshelf. I’ve got the bloody redecorating itch, and it simply must be scratched with all the pint money I’ve saved up from not going to the pub every weekend.

If you need a shit-hot sofa bed (you know, for when friends visit post lockdown), the Koala Cushy Sofa bed is where it’s at. Our big boss Josie recently reviewed it and reckons, “I can safely say that I have never slept so well on a floor in all my life.” We’ll take it.

If you’re ready to revamp your whole everything after over an entire year inside, nip over to the Koala website, dig into the sale stuff, and get that life overhaul done right in time for our summer reemergence.

Oh, and would you have a crack at this bloody Bday message from Ice T, Lindsay Lohan and Brett(?)