14 Luxury Bathrobes If You Dream Of Being A Slug On The Couch After Work

There’s nothing more dreaded by humans than having to get out of the shower in the middle of winter, but I recently learned that a luxury bathrobe can solve this problem and save you from becoming a human-sized chihuahua shivering in the bathroom every night.

There are heaps of bathrobes out there though, so how do you know which one will keep you warm and toasty during winter? Well, never fear my chilly friends, because we’ve gone and found some of the best luxury bathrobes that are definitely worth spending your money on.

So, go make yourself a hot cuppa and settle in for our list of the best dressing gowns available.

The Best Luxury Bathrobes

Bambury Microplush Bathrobe

This bathrobe from Bambury is super soft and warm for the ultimate cosy night in. We love this deep red wine colour, but it also comes in nine other colours if you prefer it in green, blue or even white. Shop THE ICONIC, $77.95

PIP Studio Les Fleurs Bathrobe

This gorgeous cotton women’s bathrobe covered in flowers will remind you of spring, even if the weather outside is cold and rainy. It also has side pockets so you can pop in some hand warmers and snuggle up on the couch with your favourite TV show. Shop Manchester Factory, now $170.99 (usually $199)

Linen House Plush Bathrobe

The best thing about this plush bathrobe from Linen House? The fact that it comes in six different colourways, including leopard and tiger print. Rawr. Shop THE ICONIC, $89.99

Boss Sense Logo-Print Hooded Bathrobe

And the award for the sportiest bathrobe goes to… this one from Boss. It features a drawstring hood, so you can live out your ‘tired boxer in the ring’ fantasy. Shop Selfridges, $230

Calvin Klein Fluffy Chevron Textured Robe

This short Calvin Klein women’s bathrobe has a cute textured pattern and comes in white or dusty rose. It also features embroidered Calvin Klein branding if you’re feeling a bit fancy. Shop THE ICONIC, $99.95

Sheridan Cocoon Robe

This Sheridan robe is quilted and filled with recycled polyester, rather than made with fleece, so it’s like wearing your doona around the house. That sounds like a good, toasty time. Shop Sheridan, now $198 (usually $329.99)

Linen House Terry Cotton Bathrobe

This terry cotton bathrobe is absorbent enough that you can put it on straight after the shower and it’ll help you dry off. It can also be put in the dryer so you can treat yourself to a warm bathrobe on a cold night. Shop Temple & Webster, $129.99

Adairs Sherpa Printed Berry Floral Hooded Bathrobe

A big, pink, fluffy hooded robe covered in cute flowers is the perfect cosy piece of clothing to get you through the chill of winter. This women’s bathrobe from Adairs is made from sherpa fleece, so it’s extra fluffy and warm. Shop Adairs, $99.99

Fluffy Pink Oodie Dressing Gown

Ofc, we have to mention the legends at Oodie. You know, the brains behind the wearable blankets we’re all obsessed with? Well, it turns out they also make bathrobes that are equally as cosy as their blankets. Shop Oodie, now $79 (usually $99)

Bras N Things Rory Long Gown

Ooft, when a robe looks and feels as good as your favourite sweater, you bet your ass that you spend all day at work thinking about snuggling up in it come 5:30pm. The Bras N Things Rory Long Gown is just that, and it features cuffed sleeves and fluffy material that’s cosy, comfortable and reasonably priced. Shop Bras N Things, $69.99

Hommey Robe

Hommey’s dressing gowns are bougie without breaking the bank, but because of this, they’re super popular. So popular, in fact, that you have to preorder one. So run, don’t walk! Shop Hommey, $129

H&M Fleece Bathrobe

Don’t worry, fellas, we haven’t forgotten about you! This bathrobe is one of those essentials that you didn’t know you needed until you finally got one. This plush bathrobe is bound to be one of the softest, warmest pieces of clothing you could ever own, seriously. It has a large soft collar, two deliciously large pockets (for your phone, remotes etc.) and comes in classic navy. Shop H&M, $59.99

Canningvale Lusso Unisex Cotton Terry Bathrobe

Another option for the guys is this terry bathrobe from Canningvale. It’s perfect for lounging around the house and waiting for your UberEats after work. The bathrobe features an adjustable waist belt, two front pockets and comes in grey, navy, and white. Shop Canningvale, now $79.99 (usually $149.99)

Coast Clothing Rosie Stripe Gown

If you’re a guy looking for a bathrobe with a little more personality, this cotton striped gown will have you feeling yourself. It features a relaxed fit and contrast satin piping for an extra luxurious feel. Shop THE ICONIC, $120

Image credit: Hommey/Linen House/ PIP Studio