10 Luxury Mother’s Day Gift Ideas Worth Sending To The Siblings Group Chat & Maybe Dad

Ahh, mums. There’s really no doubt about it, the majority of them are absolute superheroes. They raise us, look after us, love and support us, pick us up from the pub at 3am (no, just mine?), so the least we can do is cough up a little extra cash on Mother’s Day to give them a gift they truly deserve. But what do you buy the woman who has absolutely everything?
You rally the siblings (and maybe the old man) and get her something bougie as fuck, that’s what. Think a Dyson Airwrap, a designer handbag, those Ugg slippers that look like clouds but cost way more than that Target pair she’s been sashaying around the house in, pretty much anything over $150 that mum wouldn’t usually drop her hard-earned cash on.
Nothing springing to mind? Don’t worry, we’ve got you. We’ve scoured the Internet to find 10 luxury Mother’s Day gift ideas worthy of sending to the sibling’s group chat.
Luxury Mother’s Day Gift Ideas
Dyson Airwrap
Dyson Airwrap Multi-styler Complete, $899
The Dyson Airwrap is one of those presents that you just know mum will shake her head at and tell you it’s too much, but the grin on her face tells you that you did a damn good job, and she’s waiting for you to fuck off home so she can give it a whirl.
GANNI Occasion Ruched Recycled-Satin Shoulder Bag
GANNI Occasion Ruched Recycled-Satin Shoulder Bag, $421.93
It’s probably not often that mum treats herself to a designer handbag, so why not find one in your budget (like this GANNI one) and wrap it up for May 14?
Martha Calvo Aweigh Gold-Plated Pearl Necklace
Martha Calvo Aweigh Gold-Plated Pearl Necklace, $380.05
You can never go wrong with gifting mum a piece of jewellery. We’re obsessed with this mixed gold and pearl choker from Martha Calvo, mainly because you can rotate it to display one or both materials simultaneously, meaning it’ll go with any outfit.
Kayali Yum Pistachio Gelato | 33 Eau De Parfum Intense
Kayali Yum Pistachio Gelato | 33 Eau De Parfum Intense, $223
While mum might already have her signature scent, there’s no harm in spicing things up. This Kayali fragrance is a delicious explosion of near-edible notes of pistachio, voluptuous whipped cream, roasted hazelnut, sweet rum, fluffy marshmallow and fizzy cotton candy. YUM!
Assouline’s Capri Dolce Vita
Assouline’s Capri Dolce Vita, $170
If mum loves a good coffee table book, you’ll cement your golden child status with this one.
Sleeper Feather-Trimmed Printed Jersey Pajama Set
Sleeper Feather-Trimmed Printed Jersey Pajama Set, $567.73
While getting ma some PJs is a classic Mother’s Day gift idea, you could always step it up with a bougie pair like these gorgeous ones from Sleeper. Fuck, even I wanna swan around the house in them with rollers in my hair and a glass of vino in my hand, looking like I’m on my third husband.
Smeg ’50s Retro Style Filter Coffee Machine
Smeg ’50s Retro Style Filter Coffee Machine, $319
The Smeg ’50s Retro Style Filter Coffee Machine is the perfect gift idea for the woman who loves drip coffee more than life.
Bed Threads White 100% French Flax Linen Duvet Cover
Bed Threads White 100% French Flax Linen Duvet Cover, $170
Bougie bed linen is also a bloody good gift idea for the woman who has everything!
Emma Lewisham Starter Duo
Emma Lewisham Starter Duo, $283
Give mum the gift of good skincare this Mother’s Day with the Started Duo from Emma Lewisham. These are two all-rounder skincare products that work for all skin types and do everything from hydrating and brightening to boosting collagen, firming the skin, and strengthening the skin barrier. How good?!
Aquabumps Whitey Print
Aquabumps Whitey Print from $180
Prints are always a great gift idea, IMO. They’re the kind of thing you usually have to spend a while saving up for (depending on how big you’d like it), so it’s always nice when you’re given one as a gift. Figure out mum’s artistic style or something that would work nicely in her home and rally the siblings.
Can’t afford to buy mum a luxury Mother’s Day gift? This gift guide here should sort ya out.
