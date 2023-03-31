10 Luxury Mother’s Day Gift Ideas Worth Sending To The Siblings Group Chat & Maybe Dad

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Ahh, mums. There’s really no doubt about it, the majority of them are absolute superheroes. They raise us, look after us, love and support us, pick us up from the pub at 3am (no, just mine?), so the least we can do is cough up a little extra cash on Mother’s Day to give them a gift they truly deserve. But what do you buy the woman who has absolutely everything?

You rally the siblings (and maybe the old man) and get her something bougie as fuck, that’s what. Think a Dyson Airwrap, a designer handbag, those Ugg slippers that look like clouds but cost way more than that Target pair she’s been sashaying around the house in, pretty much anything over $150 that mum wouldn’t usually drop her hard-earned cash on.

Nothing springing to mind? Don’t worry, we’ve got you. We’ve scoured the Internet to find 10 luxury Mother’s Day gift ideas worthy of sending to the sibling’s group chat.

Luxury Mother’s Day Gift Ideas

Dyson Airwrap

Dyson Airwrap Multi-styler Complete, $899

The Dyson Airwrap is one of those presents that you just know mum will shake her head at and tell you it’s too much, but the grin on her face tells you that you did a damn good job, and she’s waiting for you to fuck off home so she can give it a whirl.

GANNI Occasion Ruched Recycled-Satin Shoulder Bag

GANNI Occasion Ruched Recycled-Satin Shoulder Bag, $421.93

It’s probably not often that mum treats herself to a designer handbag, so why not find one in your budget (like this GANNI one) and wrap it up for May 14?

Martha Calvo Aweigh Gold-Plated Pearl Necklace

Martha Calvo Aweigh Gold-Plated Pearl Necklace, $380.05

You can never go wrong with gifting mum a piece of jewellery. We’re obsessed with this mixed gold and pearl choker from Martha Calvo, mainly because you can rotate it to display one or both materials simultaneously, meaning it’ll go with any outfit.

Kayali Yum Pistachio Gelato | 33 Eau De Parfum Intense

Kayali Yum Pistachio Gelato | 33 Eau De Parfum Intense, $223

While mum might already have her signature scent, there’s no harm in spicing things up. This Kayali fragrance is a delicious explosion of near-edible notes of pistachio, voluptuous whipped cream, roasted hazelnut, sweet rum, fluffy marshmallow and fizzy cotton candy. YUM!

Assouline’s Capri Dolce Vita