15 Mother’s Day Gift Ideas The Angelic Woman Who Raised You Will Actually Like

Mother’s Day in Australia is just over a month away, and we can already sense millions of kids nationwide scouring the internet trying to work out what makes a good present. Guys, we’re not messing with you — Mother’s Day gift shopping is hard. Buying the perfect gift for your mum can feel borderline impossible. The woman owns everything she wants, and if she doesn’t, she’ll go out and buy it for herself before you even get the chance. We love ’em, but, Mum, would ya leave some Mother’s Day gift ideas for the rest of us?!

So in the spirit of helping out our fellow favourite children, we’ve created a definitive list of Mother’s Day gift ideas that simply don’t suck. From a voucher to everyone’s favourite place on Earth (Bunnings), to candles that don’t smell like car air freshener and cult famous hair dryers, we’ve got something here that mum will actually love. You’re welcome!

When is Mother’s Day in Australia?

Oh, before we get to the goods, it probably helps to know when Mother’s Day actually is in Australia. Traditionally, Mother’s Day falls on the second Sunday in May, meaning this year, Mother’s Day is on Sunday, May 12.

Now, for the Mother’s Day gift ideas that’ll surely blow her hair back, some quite literally.

The Best Mother’s Day Gift Ideas

A Cloud-Like Pillow

Guys, I know this sounds boring, but trust me — really good quality pillows are the bee’s knees because a) they’re not something anyone wants to actively spend their own money on, and b) this particular one by Emma Sleep is literally akin to sleeping on a supportive cloud. Fitted with cooling technology and adjustable layers for optimal comfort and support, this baby will ensure Mum doesn’t have another sleepless night. Shop Emma Sleep, $139.50 (usually, $279)

Cute Gardening Boots

Whether your Mum loves gardening or just needs a really versatile pair of boots, the Merry People is where you’ll find ’em. They make these super chic gumboots that perfectly blend playfulness and practicality. Shop Merry People x Karen Walker, $179.95

A Dyson Supersonic

C’mon, if she’s been asking for a Supersonic hair dryer for the last three years to no avail, don’t you think this is the perfect time to surprise her? There’s also this new pink and rose gold colourway that’s perfect for Mum. Shop The Dyson Supersonic, $649

Some Nice Pyjamas

I feel like Mother’s Day is the perfect time for Mum’s pyjamas to get a bit of a refresh. Treat her to a nice pair of jammies, not just some cheapies you picked up at the local mall. And make sure they’re the kind she likes — if she likes nighties, get her something cute and soft. If she likes sets, make sure you get one that matches her uggs. Speak of uggs, if she needs a fresh set of slippers to sashay around the house in, that’s a bloody good gift idea too. Shop Piyama Peta Sleep Set, $109

A Coffee Bean Subscription

If mum can’t go without sipping on the devil’s (delicious) juice to come alive in the morning (and she already has a coffee machine), then why not treat her to a subscription to her favourite beans? You can pick the frequency of each delivery depending on how much she goes through. That way, she’ll never have to worry about running out when she needs it most. Top-tier thinking, if you ask us. Shop Pablo & Rusty’s At Home Subscription, $33.80

Some Hot New Sunglasses

Whether she’s a big fashion girlie or she’s hitting up the Italian coast in June to escape another chilly Aussie winter (or better yet, she’s doing both), these stylish sunnies make for the perfect companion for her trip. Shop Raie Eyewear’s Rhode Sunnies, $159

Some Buttery Soft Sheets

Everyone loves fresh sheets, including Mum, so why not gift her a buttery soft set like this one from Bed Threads? Shop Bed Threads Bedding Bundles, From $464 (usually $580)

GOOD Candles and accessories

Read this very, very carefully. There are good candles, and then there are horrible cheap nasty candles that smell like absolute ass. You should not spend less than $30 on the candle, and you should probably just follow our brand list here — The Commonfolk Collective, Ecoya, any candle from Mecca, Glasshouse, Lumira and Voluspa. I’ve probably forgotten some, but if you’re stuck — that list will be your guiding light. Oh, and if Mum’s already got waaaay too many candles, you can always get her something candle adjacent like this cute Matchstix Holder from Table Collectiv. Shop Table Collectiv Matchstix Holder, $80

A Personalised Bag

If Mum loves going to the farmer’s markets on a Saturday, she’ll love this cute woven raffia tote from Deer Ruby. These beautiful bags are hand-painted with the initials of your choice and come in four different colourways — natural, pink, orange, and yellow. Shop Deer Ruby, $89.95

Some Sort Of Family-Related Framed Photo

This is ALWAYS A WIN. Mums love photos of their kids — they will happily have 4,503 photos of their kids and family adorning the walls, floors, and other hard surfaces of their home. You can’t pull this one out every year, but if you didn’t gift this in 2023 – now’s your time to shine, baby! A few notes — get a frame that matches your mum’s decor (do not — I repeat, do not — get one of those “love forever” tacky dollar shop things) and choose a pic that involves you and your fam actually looking like you like each other. And don’t be an asshole — make sure everyone in the photo looks good, not just yourself, yeah?

A Voucher For A Massage

Another good Mother’s Day gift idea for the mums who are always complaining about doing “all the work around here”, “what is this a hotel” and “Oh, my back is out because I’m always picking up after everyone even though you don’t live here anymore,” lol. The point is — her back is sore. Give her a massage voucher, ideally at a ~fancy~ place.

A Snazzy Skincare Device

Mum absolutely deserves a little skin treat, especially one she can use time and time again to enjoy some downtime. Depending on your budget, there is a range of different beauty tools and devices you can gift mum. If you’re looking to really knock the Mother’s Day gift outta the park, we recommend an LED Face Mask like this one from CurrentBody. Otherwise, if you’re sticking to more of a budget, a nice gua sha or facial roller is still a beautiful gift. Shop CurrentBody’s LED Face Mask, $585

Flowers, But With A Little Extra Spice

We know we said, “So you don’t just give her flowers again”, and we meant it! These bunches from LVLY aren’t just a bunch of day-old Woolies stems, they come with a cute mason jar-style vase, and you can even choose a bunch that comes with a little extra treat like champagne or a yummy box of lollies. Other brands like Daily Blooms also do gorgeous bouquets that you can pair with a sweet cake, vase or chocolate! Shop LVLY, from $70

A Bunnings Voucher

I kid you not, every mum in Australia will froth a Bunnings voucher. Why? Because that damn store has everything mums actually like in life — stuff to do up the house with, plants, and tools to fix things your father keeps forgetting to fix, the useless piece of shit. My mum, for example, is definitely the Tim The Tool Man of our household — she’s always finding creaky hinges and dripping taps to fix. So my Mother’s Day gift idea will probably go towards the new electric secateurs she’s been eyeing. Shop Bunnings Gift Cards

A Phone Call

Okay, if nothing else — call your mum, yeah? Mums, they love phone calls. If you don’t live in the same city as your mum (or country) and also managed to forget it was Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 12, in Australia, here’s your reminder to CALL THE WOMAN WHO RAISED YOU, IT’S FREE.

