Cement Your Favourite Child Status And Enlist These Flower Delivery Services For Mother’s Day

How good are mums, right? They fed us, bathed us and wiped up our shit for years, so it’s only fair we give them a special treat every once in a while. While Mother’s Day is coming up very soon, you can even use this as an opportunity to spoil another maternal-like figure in your life, like a dear family friend or your grandma. So why not turn to one of these flower delivery services that deliver all over Australia and surprise a loved one.

While you can mosey on down to your local florist, there’s a good chance you’ll be squeezing through plenty of other forgetful children to grab some blooms. To prevent you from getting into a tug-of-war over the last bouquet of roses, we’ve created a handy list of the best flower delivery services in Australia (some deliver internationally, too) in case you need a last-minute gift idea.

Now, all there’s left to do is either bookmark this page for yourself, or get a move on and pick which bouquet you’re going to treat the motherly figure in your life to.

The Best Flower Delivery Services in Australia

Australia-Wide Flower Delivery Services

If you’re looking for a gift idea that’s more than just flowers, you know, so that it doesn’t reek of the bare minimum, LVLY is where it’s at.

You can get a beautiful bunch of fresh flowers and add treats like chocolates, affirmation cards, wine and candles to your purchase. They package it up in one box and deliver it anywhere down under. LVLY’s basic bunches of flowers start at $70 and cap out at around $200 for the more bougie gift sets and extravagant bunches.

Delivery options: Same-day flower and gift delivery service across Melbourne, Geelong, Mornington Peninsula, Sydney, Central Coast, Wollongong, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Adelaide, Perth and Fremantle. A 1-4 day delivery service for all other locations. You can find more delivery information here.

You can order them here.

Floraly’s point of difference is that, aside from all the beautiful bunches, you can also gift mother dearest a subscription to the flower delivery service. Yep, that means once a month (from $59), you can have farm-fresh flowers delivered to your mama. How’s that for the gift that keeps on giving?

Delivery options: Floraly offers same-day delivery in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth Metro areas and next-day delivery to almost all other Australian addresses. You can find out more here.

You can order them here.

Interflora is the place to go if you want to send flowers internationally. They’ve got bouquets, hampers and treasures for everything from births and birthdays to apology flowers (LOL) and anniversaries. They’ve also got bunches for every budget, starting at $69. They also deliver locally if you’re boo isn’t across the ocean.

Delivery Options: Same-day delivery within Australia from Monday to Friday is possible, provided that the order is placed before 2pm in the recipient’s time zone. Same-day delivery within Australia on Saturdays is possible, provided that the order is placed before 10am in the recipient’s time zone. You can find out more here.

You can order them here.

If you’re not 100% sure how much you want to spend, Easy flowers is a great option. Ranging from $35 to $90, they have plenty of affordable arrangements of daisies, gerberas and lisianthuses, roses and more. Plus, sometimes they sometimes have a 15 to 25% discount that you can scoop up.

Delivery Options: Australia-wide. You can find out more here.

You can order them here.

For those who really wanna go all out (like all-out), Fleur Du Luxe has some absolutely breathtaking floral arrangements that are said to last for up to three years, so you’re really getting your money’s worth.

Delivery options: Fleur Du Luxe will deliver your beautiful Fleur Forever arrangement Australia-wide. You can find out more here.

You can order them here.

Flower Delivery Services in NSW and VIC

Daily Blooms is also another cute option if you live in metro areas. They have a range of beautiful blooms for every occasion starting from just $49. While they don’t deliver flowers Australia-wide, Daily Blooms do have a fabulous gifting range — think care packages, baby gifts, foodie boxes and more.

Delivery options: Same-day delivery across Melbourne, Geelong and the Mornington Peninsula before 3pm and Sydney before 1.30pm, with the gifting range (excluding flowers) available for next-day delivery Australia-Wide. You can find out more here.

You can order them here.

Of course, these are just a few flower delivery services in Australia. There are loads of other small local florists in your area, we recommend checking those out too.