It’s Mother’s Day this Sunday, which means thinking about your mum and not yourself for once. Right? WRONG! I mean, kind of right if you’re a good human. But hands up if you’re trash!

Jokes jokes, be nice to your mum, ok? But you can also be nice to yourself in the process – by ordering this fuck off amazing oysters and champagne deal from East 33, and then eating/drinking it WITH your mum.

East 33 have been doing iso delivery oysters for a while now, and they rule. I can attest – I’ve had them. They’re fresh, they arrive on ice, and they’re delicious.

But now they’ve made a package deal for Mother’s Day – two dozen shucked Sydney Rock Oysters, PLUS a bottle of Veuve Cliquot. I mean, come on. That’s the goods right there.

The gift pack will cost you $139, which is pretty good and honestly, what mum deserves. Plus that involves you drinking most of the bubbly, if you’re smart about it.

If you’re not with your mum for Mother’s Day, you can get it sent straight to her if she lives in Sydney.

Wanna skip the champers? You can get the Tasting Kit for $69, which includes the two dozen oysters.

Also, if you read this entire thing and actually hate oysters, well, there’s simply no saving you.