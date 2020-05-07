PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with Koala to remind everyone that now's the perfect excuse to stay home in bed with a book under your blanky.

Mother’s Day is once again upon us, and while last year might have involved family feasts (probably cooked by your mums, you pathetic excuse for children), this year will be quite different for the bulk of Aussies.

Is it going to suck to not be able to see your Mum for her non-birthday related special day? Indubitably. Should we still be calling our mums on days that we’re not just reminded about on our calendars? Yes. Yes, we should.

So, here’s a list of things to call your mum about while you’re swaddled in your comfy-ass mattress fort while in iso – seriously, if you haven’t yet made a fort with your bed then what have you been doing this whole time?

To say Happy Mother’s Day, jerks

I can’t believe I’d even have to add this to the list, but yes, just because you might not get to see your mum in real life under the pretence of celebrating her existence when all you really want is a home-cooked meal, it doesn’t mean you shouldn’t call her for a general chinwag.

If you’re feeling especially generous, maybe even ask how she’s been doing without immediately following that up with a ‘Yeah look, I saw this Koala mattress online and I spent all my money on beer so if you could spot me that’d be ace’.

To request that recipe you’re finally bored enough to try

This is a beneficial topic for both of you.

Your Mum will be stoked that you remember the meals she used to cook for you when you were living at home, plus you’ll be able to cook up your mum’s warm hug in a crockpot as a substitute for the real deal.

To check in on extended family members

No one’s blaming you for not wanting to spend your time doing nothing to call a second cousin. Truth be told, I highly doubt your second cousin wants that either.

Mums, on the other hand, have more of an inclination to ask how said cousin is doing during one of their multiple chats with the extended family.

So, just get updates from your ma. The blessed soul that she is, she’ll also probably give you the condensed version to spare you the same two hours she was stuck listening to a story about how little Timmy just ate his first piece of pineapple.

To track down your overdue Easter eggs

If you’re still anxiously checking your letterbox for a care package chocked full of choccy eggs, it might be time to go straight to the source.

This is a balancing act that could prove tricky to pull off – after all, you hardly want to sound ungrateful that your family failed to send you chocolate in the mail. But then again, everyone should be receiving chocolate in the mail, so here’s the plan: send Easter eggs to them first, so you can follow up and ask if they received your care package.

They’re going to feel so guilty they didn’t send you one that you best believe you’ll be receiving a box in the mail followed by a sheepish text about how it must’ve been held up in transit.

Most importantly, to let them know they’re special

It can be easy to overlook everything your mum does for you now / has done for you in the past. Everyone gets caught up in their own little world and especially now, when we’re stuck at home and can’t see our mums physically, people are bound to go left unattended for longer than usual.

Set yourself a schedule – if you’re the forgetful type – and just call your mum for a chat every once in a while. She’ll appreciate it more than you know and you’ll come to realise that you need a phone-hug from her just as much, too.

Call ya mum. Tell her that you love her. (Or tell her that I love her if you’re not comfortable with outright emotions.)