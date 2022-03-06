At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Heads up, team, Mother’s Day is fast approaching. And you know what that means: you better not forget to buy mum a decent Mother’s Day present and cement your place as her favourite for yet another year. If you’re stuck on what kind of gift to buy her, there’s no need to worry boo, ‘cause we’ve got you covered.

Our strategy is simple. Cover your present with a cheap but gorge wrapping and impress her before she even rips it open, to really hammer home the message that you’re the most thoughtful one in the family.

If you play your cards right, you could end up saving cash on both the present and the DIY wrapping. Keep on reading for all of our golden Mother’s Day present ideas.

How to (decently) wrap a Mother’s Day present

Tie off your Mother’s Day gift with a bow

Instead of wrapping up your present with simple paper and sticky tape, we suggest you go the more sustainable route and use a pretty ribbon instead. In our opinion, ribbons are an underrated addition and picking up a piece from your local fabric or dollar store is an inexpensive way to make it look like you’ve made an effort — plus, it can be used again and again.

One word: furoshiki

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DEAR MOM (@dearmomofficial)

Go a step further than ribbons by embracing the Japanese tradition of furoshiki. Essentially, furoshiki is a style of wrapping, where a piece of fabric is tied in a specific way around a present to mimic a wrapped present and a ribbon. You don’t need a fancy piece of fabric to make it chic, and could use any old piece of material — even something like an old bandana would look cute.

DIY a Mother’s Day card

When it comes to Mother’s Day presents, mums really just want to know you love and care about them. So, we’re throwing it back with this final tip: make her a card. Mums absolutely live for this kind of thing, so bust out the cardboard, glue, and pretty pens, because it’s time to get crafty.

We’re going all out here, so there are a few ways you can next-level the card: glitter is a no-brainer. As is a little photo of you both. And taping Instant Scratch-Its into the front (aka, the promise of a good time) is always a hit with my mum.

Hand-painted paper

I refuse to be outdone by the rest of my family, so this year I’ll take things up a level. Yep, we’re getting old school and painting any old piece of paper to make a one-of-a-kind wrapping paper. Beat that, nieces and nephews.

Wrapping paper made from old photos

We’ll go ahead and assume that you either have a printer, know someone who does, or have no problem doing a sneaky printout on your office’s dime. There are two ways you can go about creating this sweet as Mother’s Day gift.

Blow up a huge photo of you and mum to make one sheet of wrapping paper, print out heaps of smaller photos and stick them onto your present or hit up an online graphic design program like Canva and get your collage on. Bonus points if you make it so cute that mum cries.

Chocolate box

To literally sweeten the deal for mum, pop your Mother’s Day present into an empty box and then fill up the gaps with all her favourite chocolates. This has two benefits: you can buy a smaller Mother’s Day gift (saving money) and chocolates don’t usually break the bank (saving money again).