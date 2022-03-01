At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Mother’s Day is right around the corner, and we can already sense millions of kids nationwide scouring the internet trying to work out what a woman 50+ wants as a present. Guys, we’re not fucking with you — Mother’s Day shopping is hard. Buying for your mum can feel borderline impossible. The woman owns everything she wants, and if she doesn’t, she’ll go out and buy it for herself before you even get the chance. We love ’em, but, mum, would ya leave some Mother’s Day gift ideas for the rest of us?!

Maybe you disagree, and you think it’s easy to buy a Mother’s Day gift for mum. Well, my friend, this is when I tell you that your mother — the woman who brought you into this world — has probably hated every single present you’ve ever given her. Sorry! It’s true! If you think you’re killing it, it’s probably just because your mum is really good at faking her happiness over your last-minute Mother’s Day presents.

This is a definitive list of Mother’s Day presents mums don’t hate with the fire of a thousand suns — we asked all our mums, that’s how we know. From a voucher to everyone’s favourite place on Earth and home of the sauso sizzle, Bunnings, to candles that don’t smell like car air freshener, we’ve got something here mum will actually love — some of them don’t even need wrapping.

When is Mother’s Day in Australia?

Before we get to the goods, it probably helps to know when Mother’s Day actually is in Australia. Traditionally, Mother’s Day falls on the second Sunday in May, meaning this year, Mother’s Day falls on Sunday, May 8. Now, for the Mother’s Day gift ideas that’ll surely blow her hair back.

Mother’s Day Gift Ideas

1. GOOD Candles

Read this very, very carefully. There are good candles, and then there are horrible cheap nasty candles that smell like your grandma’s potpourri collection. You should not spend less than $40 on the candle, and you should probably just follow our brand list here — Ecoya, any candle from Mecca, Glasshouse, Lumira and Voluspa. I’ve probably forgotten some, but if you’re stuck — that list will be your guiding light.

2. Some Sort Of Family-Related Framed Photo

This is an ALWAYS WIN. Mums love photos of their kids — they will happily have 4,503 photos of their kids and family adorning the walls, floors, and other hard surfaces of their home. You can’t pull this one out every year, but if you didn’t gift this in 2021 – now’s your time to shine, babey!

A few notes — get a frame that matches your mum’s decor (do not — I repeat, do not — get one of those “love forever” tacky dollar shop things) and choose a pic that involves you and your fam actually looking like you like each other. And don’t be an asshole — make sure everyone in the photo looks good, not just yourself, yeah?

3. A Voucher For A Massage

Another good Mother’s Day gift idea for the mums who are always complaining about doing “all the work around here”, “what is this a hotel”, and “oh, my back is out because I’m always picking up after everyone even though you don’t live here anymore,” lol. The point being — her back, it’s sore. Give her a massage voucher, ideally at a ~fancy~ place.

4. Some Nice Pyjamas

I feel like Mother’s Day is the perfect time for mum’s pyjamas to get a bit of a refresh. Treat her to a nice pair of jammies, not just some cheapies you picked up at the local mall. And make sure they’re the kind she likes — if she likes nighties, get her something cute and soft. If she likes sets, make sure you get one that matches her uggs. Speak of uggs, if mum needs a fresh set of slippers for mum to sashay around the house in are a bloody good gift idea too.

5. A Snazzy Skincare Device

Mum absolutely deserves a little skin treat, especially one she can use time and time again to enjoy some downtime. Depending on your budget, there is a range of different beauty tools and devices you can gift mum. If you’re looking to really knock the Mother’s Day gift outta the park, we recommend a facial cleansing device like the Foreo UFO or the NuFace Mini Facial Toning Device. Otherwise, if you’re sticking to more of a budget, a nice gua sha or facial roller is still a beautiful gift.

6. Flowers, But With A Little Extra Spice

We know we said ‘so you don’t just give her flowers again’, and we meant it! These bunches from LVLY aren’t just a bunch of day-old woollies stems, they come with a cute mason jar style vase and you can even choose a bunch that comes with a little extra treat like champagne or yoga cards.

7. A Bunnings Voucher

I shit you not, every mum in Australia will froth a Bunnings voucher. Why? Because that damn store has everything mums actually like in life — stuff to do up the house with, plants, and tools to fix things your father keeps forgetting to fix, the useless piece of shit.

My mum, for example, is definitely the Tim The Tool Man of our household — she’s always finding creaky hinges and dripping taps to fix. So my Mother’s Day gift idea will probably go towards the new electric secateurs she’s been eyeing off.

8. A Phone Call

Okay, if nothing else — call your mum, yeah? Mums, they love the phone calls. If you don’t live in the same city as your mum and also managed to forget it was Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 8 in Australia, here’s your reminder to CALL THE WOMAN WHO RAISED YOU.

