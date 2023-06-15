Run, Don’t Walk: eBay’s Slinging Up To 80% Off Uggs If You Wanna Replace Those Ratty Slippers

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Salutations my fellow daggy brethren, I come bearing good news. There’s an EOFY sale at eBay Australia, where you can save up to 80% off a wide range of the cosiest, softest ugg boots that will ever grace your tootsies. Yeah, you’ll wanna run for this one.

Through UGG Express, you’ll find all of your fave styles on sale from the classic ankle boot to those fluffy double-strapped slippers that all the TikTok girlies wear. Just don’t trip over your ratty slippers on your way to checkout.

All you need to do is head here, choose from dozens of ugg boot styles and use the code ‘SEOFY20’ at checkout to score an extra 20% off your boot’s already reduced price. If you happen to be an eBay Plus member, you can actually grab your uggies for 22% off instead by using the code ‘SEOFY22’.

For those of you who are keen to sign up, first-time members can join eBay Plus for a free 30-day period, otherwise membership costs a mere $4.99 per month. Being a member gets you exclusive deals (like the one above), free express metro delivery on selected items and plenty more perks. You can sign up here.

But you better be quick because UGG Express’ EOFY sale is only hanging around until the end of the month and sizes are running out the door. Here are some of the best deals we’ve spotted so far.

The best ugg boot sales in Australia

Lush is the word that springs to mind when I look at these puppies. From that fluffy wool collar to the luxuriously soft suede outer layer, these slippers are simply divine.

The sister (not twin) to those muffin slippers are these Rosa Scuff slippers.

Imagine waking up with a morning stretch, swinging your legs off your bed and sliding them straight into these woolly, soft slippers. That, my friends, is living.

If you’re someone who feels the cold immensely (hello, join the club), these tall ugg boots will sort ya.

Running up your shins, there’s no way that wind is gonna reach those little ankles, making them the perfect uggies to bring on a winter bush walk or while traipsing around your backyard.

Mini Ankle Boot – now $89 (usually $120)

When you picture a pair of ugg boots, I guarantee this style comes to mind.

It’s a true classic and much like the iconic Taylor Swift song, she’ll never go out of style.

Short Classic Plus Boot – now $63.20 with coupon (usually $252.50)

Ahh, another classique. If you wanna keep those ankles nice and toasty, the Classic Plus boot will serve you well. No notes.

Moccasins – now $60 with coupon (usually $154)

10/10 would wear while exploring a Swiss skiing village. Or just on a quick dash to the shops to pick up those eggs I forgot.

Loafers – now $55.20 with coupon (usually $160)

Honestly? This pink colour is a slay. We just know Elle Woods would screech if she saw these.

But don’t worry if pink isn’t really your colour, these fluffy loafers are still available in a delicious chocolate brown, warming chestnut, black, navy blue and grey.

Double Strap Fluffy Slippers – now $31.20 with coupon (usually $120)

Wanna feel like a lifestyle influencer about to film a video titled ‘Lazy Sunday GRWM’?

Your uniform must include these fluffy slippers, a plush bathrobe and one of those rabbit-shaped headbands (IYKYK), so you can do your skincare routine without any flyaways falling into your face.

Robert Slippers – now $44 with coupon (usually $99)

IDK who this Robert is, but my guy has good taste.

These are the uggies I want to wear on a rainy day with a book in my lap and my ankles crossed over a cushy ottoman. Maybe a glass of hot choccie (or a boozy bevvy) in hand.

Robert knows what I’m talking about.

That’s all folks! But hey, if you’re still keen to get your fkn shop on, UGG Express is doing more deals on everything from gumboots to take to your next festival, some cloud slippers, and even work boots with removable wool insoles for the tradies.

Check out the rest of UGG Express’ eBay Australia sale here.