48 Of The Best Winter Jackets And Coats To Help You Brave The Elements This Chilly Season

I love winter. Mostly because it’s cold and you can get all nice and cosy. But the thing I love most about winter is the fashion. Being able to wear loads of layers without sweating buckets is not only fun, but also a great way to show the world how much of a fashion icon you are. But of course, no good winter outfit is complete without a snazzy jacket or coat.

Whether you prefer a casual jacket or a more formal coat, there are heaps of styles and designs to choose from — think denim jackets, trench coats, bomber jackets, puffer jackets, the list goes on.

So, we’ve gone ahead and rounded up the best men’s and women’s jackets and coats for winter. Get comfy, because this list is a big one.

The best winter jackets

The best denim jackets

While they aren’t the warmest, denim jackets have loads of character. They’re also easy to take care of and work with just about any outfit.

The best bomber jackets

The best thing about bomber jackets is that they come in a wide range of materials, including denim, sherpa, leather and more.

The best leather jackets

Leather jackets will keep you feeling warm and looking chic.

The best puffer jackets

The ultimate jacket to keep you warm this winter.

The best winter coats

The best trench coats

Trench coats are great for keeping warm during winter and they’re great for capsule wardrobes because they’re always in style.

The best shearling coats

Shearling coats and jackets are a great fashion statement for men and women that’ll also keep you warm when the temperature drops.

The best longline coats

If you want to look like you mean business, a longline coat can bring the vibes you’re searching for. Here are some of our favourite longline women’s coats for winter.

The best faux fur coats

If you want to feel a little bit luxurious this winter, a faux fur coat is your best bet.

