48 Of The Best Winter Jackets And Coats To Help You Brave The Elements This Chilly Season

Influencers wearing jackets and coats

By

Courtney Borrett

Published

I love winter. Mostly because it’s cold and you can get all nice and cosy. But the thing I love most about winter is the fashion. Being able to wear loads of layers without sweating buckets is not only fun, but also a great way to show the world how much of a fashion icon you are. But of course, no good winter outfit is complete without a snazzy jacket or coat.

Whether you prefer a casual jacket or a more formal coat, there are heaps of styles and designs to choose from — think denim jackets, trench coats, bomber jackets, puffer jackets, the list goes on.

So, we’ve gone ahead and rounded up the best men’s and women’s jackets and coats for winter. Get comfy, because this list is a big one.

The best winter jackets

The best denim jackets

While they aren’t the warmest, denim jackets have loads of character. They’re also easy to take care of and work with just about any outfit.

Levi’s Women’s ’90s Trucker Jacket, $127.95 (usually $159.95)
Ksubi Oh G Jacket, $239.95
H&M Short Denim Jacket, $59.99
best winter jackets
Lee Jeans 101 Denim Trucker Jacket, $159.95
best winter jackets
Tommy Jeans Izzie Denim Slim Zipper Jacket, $254
best winter jackets
Minima Esenciales Lorna Oversized Denim Jacket, $200

The best bomber jackets

The best thing about bomber jackets is that they come in a wide range of materials, including denim, sherpa, leather and more.

Vans Athletic Prep Bomber Jacket, $79.99 (usually $249.99)
New Balance Sportswear Greatest Hits Varsity Bomber Jacket, $227
Tommy Jeans Quilted Bomber Jacket, $299
best winter jackets
Dazie Cloud Chaser Shearling Bomber Jacket, $119.99
best winter jackets
Superdry Military Hooded MA1 Bomber Jacket, $229.95
best winter jackets
Lioness Kenny Bomber, $109

The best leather jackets

Leather jackets will keep you feeling warm and looking chic.

ASOS DESIGN Curve faux Leather Clean Top Collar Jacket, $125
Jack & Jones Rocky Faux Leather Jacket, $119.95
Dazie Fashion First PU Blazer, $139.99
best winter jackets
Superdry Leather Borg Collar Jacket, $499.95
best winter jackets
Pull&Bear Faux Leather Utility Jacket, $119
best winter jackets
Lioness Ace Biker Jacket, $129

The best puffer jackets

The ultimate jacket to keep you warm this winter.

The North Face Women’s 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket, $550
Kathmandu Men’s Heli R Insulated Jacket, $119.99 (usually $199.98)
Uniqlo Ultra Light Down Jacket, $129.90
best winter jackets
Aje Athletica Quilted Puffer Jacket 733, $325
best winter jackets
Superdry Hooded Boxy Puffer Jacket, $249.95
best winter jackets
Jordan Essentials Men’s Puffer Jacket, $177.99 (usually $250)

The best winter coats

The best trench coats

Trench coats are great for keeping warm during winter and they’re great for capsule wardrobes because they’re always in style.

Goelia Worsted Wool Gathered Waist Double-Breasted Trench Coat, $399
Country Road Trench Coat, $449
Miss Selfridge Premium Maxi Trench Coat, $161
best winter jackets
Uniqlo JW Anderson Trench Coat, $149.90 (usually $199.90)
best winter jackets
Pull&Bear Belted Trench Coat, $119
best winter jackets
Levi’s Alma Filled Trench Coat, $314

The best shearling coats

Shearling coats and jackets are a great fashion statement for men and women that’ll also keep you warm when the temperature drops.

Dazie On-Call Biker PU Shearling Jacket, $149.99
Native Youth Oversized Longline Shearling Coat, $71 (usually $157)
TOPSHOP Faux Leather Longline Shearling Car Coat, $200
best winter jackets
TOPSHOP Oversized Aviator Borg Coat, $220
best winter jackets
Jack & Jones Faux Shearling Coat, $128.50 (usually $285)
best winter jackets
You & All Camel Shearling Coat Faux Suede, $129.99

The best longline coats

If you want to look like you mean business, a longline coat can bring the vibes you’re searching for. Here are some of our favourite longline women’s coats for winter.

H&M Wool Coat, $269
best winter jackets
Dazie On Repeat Longline Coat, $139.99
River Island Studio Wool Coat, $272
best winter jackets
SABA Karla Wool Longline Trench Coat, $519.20 (usually $649)
Aje Athletica Wool Blend Long Line Coat 773, $395
best winter jackets
Superdry Faux Fur Lined Longline Afghan Coat, $329.95

The best faux fur coats

If you want to feel a little bit luxurious this winter, a faux fur coat is your best bet.

Unreal Fur Wild Dream Jacket, $459
best winter jackets
Pilgrim Jette Faux Fur Jacket, $149.95
best winter jackets
Unreal Fur Kathmandu Coat, $549
best winter jackets
Dazie It Girl Faux Fur Jacket, $139.99
TOPSHOP Faux Fur Coat, $199
best winter jackets
Witchery Faux Fur Jacket, $399.95

Image credit: @lojsanwallin/@susiejtodd/@cribuccino

