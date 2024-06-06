48 Of The Best Winter Jackets And Coats To Help You Brave The Elements This Chilly Season

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.
I love winter. Mostly because it’s cold and you can get all
nice and cosy. But the thing I love most about winter is the fashion. Being able to wear loads of layers without sweating buckets is not only fun, but also a great way to show the world how much of a fashion icon you are. But of course, no good winter outfit is complete without a snazzy jacket or coat.
Whether you prefer a casual jacket or a more
formal coat, there are heaps of styles and designs to choose from — think denim jackets, trench coats, bomber jackets, puffer jackets, the list goes on.
So, we’ve gone ahead and rounded up the best men’s and women’s jackets and coats for winter. Get comfy, because this list is a big one.
The best winter jackets
The best denim jackets
While they aren’t the warmest, denim jackets have loads of character. They’re also easy to take care of and work with just about any outfit.
Levi’s Women’s ’90s Trucker Jacket, $127.95 (usually $159.95)
Ksubi Oh G Jacket, $239.95
H&M Short Denim Jacket, $59.99
Lee Jeans 101 Denim Trucker Jacket, $159.95
Tommy Jeans Izzie Denim Slim Zipper Jacket, $254
Minima Esenciales Lorna Oversized Denim Jacket, $200 The best bomber jackets
The best thing about bomber jackets is that they come in a wide range of materials, including denim, sherpa, leather and more.
Vans Athletic Prep Bomber Jacket, $79.99 (usually $249.99)
New Balance Sportswear Greatest Hits Varsity Bomber Jacket, $227
Tommy Jeans Quilted Bomber Jacket, $299
Dazie Cloud Chaser Shearling Bomber Jacket, $119.99
Superdry Military Hooded MA1 Bomber Jacket, $229.95
Lioness Kenny Bomber, $109 The best leather jackets
Leather jackets will keep you feeling warm and looking chic.
ASOS DESIGN Curve faux Leather Clean Top Collar Jacket, $125
Jack & Jones Rocky Faux Leather Jacket, $119.95
Dazie Fashion First PU Blazer, $139.99
Superdry Leather Borg Collar Jacket, $499.95
Pull&Bear Faux Leather Utility Jacket, $119
Lioness Ace Biker Jacket, $129 The best puffer jackets
The ultimate jacket to keep you warm this winter.
The North Face Women’s 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket, $550
Kathmandu Men’s Heli R Insulated Jacket, $119.99 (usually $199.98)
Uniqlo Ultra Light Down Jacket, $129.90
Aje Athletica Quilted Puffer Jacket 733, $325
Superdry Hooded Boxy Puffer Jacket, $249.95
Jordan Essentials Men’s Puffer Jacket, $177.99 (usually $250) The best winter coats
The best trench coats
Trench coats are great for keeping warm during winter and they’re great for capsule wardrobes because they’re always in style.
Goelia Worsted Wool Gathered Waist Double-Breasted Trench Coat, $399
Country Road Trench Coat, $449
Miss Selfridge Premium Maxi Trench Coat, $161
Uniqlo JW Anderson Trench Coat, $149.90 (usually $199.90)
Pull&Bear Belted Trench Coat, $119
Levi’s Alma Filled Trench Coat, $314 The best shearling coats
Shearling coats and jackets are a great fashion statement for men and women that’ll also keep you warm when the temperature drops.
Dazie On-Call Biker PU Shearling Jacket, $149.99
Native Youth Oversized Longline Shearling Coat, $71 (usually $157)
TOPSHOP Faux Leather Longline Shearling Car Coat, $200
TOPSHOP Oversized Aviator Borg Coat, $220
Jack & Jones Faux Shearling Coat, $128.50 (usually $285)
You & All Camel Shearling Coat Faux Suede, $129.99 The best longline coats
If you want to look like you mean business, a longline coat can bring the vibes you’re searching for. Here are some of our favourite longline women’s coats for winter.
H&M Wool Coat, $269
Dazie On Repeat Longline Coat, $139.99
River Island Studio Wool Coat, $272
SABA Karla Wool Longline Trench Coat, $519.20 (usually $649)
Aje Athletica Wool Blend Long Line Coat 773, $395
Superdry Faux Fur Lined Longline Afghan Coat, $329.95 The best faux fur coats
If you want to feel a little bit luxurious this winter, a faux fur coat is your best bet.
Unreal Fur Wild Dream Jacket, $459
Pilgrim Jette Faux Fur Jacket, $149.95
Unreal Fur Kathmandu Coat, $549
Dazie It Girl Faux Fur Jacket, $139.99
TOPSHOP Faux Fur Coat, $199
Witchery Faux Fur Jacket, $399.95
