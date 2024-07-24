22 Leo-Approved Birthday Gift Ideas That Are As Hot As The Fire Signs Themselves

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Welcome to Leo season, folks. A month-long celebration of the bold and beautiful fire signs in your life. If you have a Leo in your life, you know that their birthday month (yes, the entire month) is about praising them, loving them and showering them with gifts. We’re talking real main-character energy shit — which means you’ll need to find the perfect gift ideas for Leo men and women ASAP!

But before we share a few gifts to give the Leo men and women in your life, let’s unpack what we already know about the fire signs with the help of PTV’s resident astrologer and author, Matty Galea.

Our darling Leo babies are often born between July 23 and August 22, and you best believe that they’re taking the whole month to celebrate.

Understanding The Leo Traits & Likes

According to Matty, Leos showcase their bright and sparkling personality through their clothes and therefore, their hard-earned cashola is often spent on the latest designer items or sweet second-hand finds.

“Leos are guaranteed to be the best dressers you know and are always quick to jump on trends. Actually scratch that, they don’t jump on trends, they create the trends. Dripping in main character energy, Leos tend to buy items with a sense of style and flair, such as designer handbags and cult beauty products,” says Matty.

So coming up with gift ideas for Leos can be tricky. But don’t worry, we’ve got you sorted. Scroll on for some pretty good gift ideas for Leos, even if we do say so ourselves.

12 Of The Best Gifts For A Leo Woman

From funky decor pillows and a bougie robe to Glossier and Brookis, these are the best Leo gift ideas for women.

This robe screams “I’m divorcing my fourth husband and about to make millions”, which very much matches Leo’s main character energy. Shop Midnight Mischief, $199.95

A question your favourite Leo often asks themselves… “Am I the Drama?!”. Shop Furbish Studio $180.31

Leo ladies often love a little pamper session, so elevate her everything shower with Rare Beauty’s new Find Comfort Gentle Exfoliating Body Wash. It’s a gentle jelly exfoliator, so it’s kinder to winter skin. Round out the gift by getting her the matching Hydrating Body Lotion. Shop Rare Beauty, $46

A Leo loves to socialise over coffee, so why not give them a super cute keep cup? Aussie faves Frank Green just collaborated with the Keep It Cleaner girls to drop this inspirational set. Shop Frank Green x KIC, $49.95

Our fire sign friends are typically the ones who capture everything for the gram. So naturally, this Polaroid printer is a brilliant gift idea. Shop Instax, $149 (usually, $179)

Leos are wellness girlies who love indulging in the latest trends, so a gift card to somewhere like City Cave, where she can enjoy a little sauna session, a float or even a cheeky massage is a much-appreciated gift idea. Shop City Cave, from $45

We’d bet ya the price of these viral TikTok cookies that the Leo in your life will love devouring every bite of these. Shop Brooki, $40

A Leo lady likes the finer things in life, like this Oroton handbag. Shop Oroton, $369

What astrology-loving girlie doesn’t love a necklace with their star sign on it? Shop By Kirsten Ash, $169

This limited edition Sundae Glass from Fazeek is exactly the kind of present that a Leo would love. It’s unique, it’s different, it’s unusual, and makes dessert time even more of a treat. Shop Fazeek, $79

Now that Glossier has landed in Australia, you know your Leo friend is hot-footing it straight to Mecca to load up their cart. So why not beat them to the punch and gift them a bottle of the best-selling Glossier You? Shop Glossier, $129

While the Leo lady in your life is 100 per cent a social butterfly, she also loves a self-care moment. So, this wellness journal is a wonderfully grounding gift idea. Shop Papier $60

10 Of The Best Gift Ideas For A Leo Man

Introducing our picks for the best gift ideas for the Leo man in your life, from drip coffee machines and skincare to smartwatches and vibrators.

Name something better than a man that smells good. We’ll wait… The SSaint Twenty Two Eau De Parfum smells like a woody mix of bergamot, coriander seed, guaic wood, patchouli, incense, myrrh, amber, vanilla, musk, and gum resin. Shop Mecca, $119

If you and the Cancer man in your life enjoy a Saturday morning run club, you can’t go wrong with giving him a running vest. We like this one from Nike. It features adjustable chest and side straps and multiple stretchy mesh pockets giving him plenty of room to store his running essentials. Shop Nike, $125

Speaking of fitness, a smartwatch like this Garmin one is also a huge win! It has 24/7 health and wellness monitoring, GPS tracking, a sleep coach, stress tracking and a huge 37 days of battery life after three hours of direct sunlight (50,000 lux) per day. Yep, you read that right, it’s solar-powered. Shop Garmin, $1,699

Leo men often enjoy getting lost in music, so why not give them a damn good speaker?! The Beats Pill is back and better than ever. It’s designed to sound incredible — a bigger, bespoke racetrack woofer that displaces 90 per cent more air volume, packing more of a punch with deeper, fuller bass. Shop Beats, $249.95

Leos are the kind of folks that love an extravagant cup of coffee, so naturally, this fancy drip coffee machine is a must. Shop Alternative Barista, $490 (usually, $515)

We’d go as far as to say that Leo men might be the only men in the zodiac who care enough to have a nighttime skincare routine — but if he doesn’t, he’ll appreciate this gift from Go-To. It features a moisturiser, cleaners and face oil. Shop Go-To, $110 (usually $123)

If he likes it “nice and hot and nice and spicy”*, he’ll froth this Truff hot sauce set. The Spicy Lovers pack comes with Hotter Hot Sauce, White Hotter Hot Sauce, and Spicy Marinara Pasta Sauce. YUM! *Yes, I’m quoting Cheaper By The Dozen, it’s a great film. Shop Truff, $118.95

Who wouldn’t want a massage gun? Leos will love this little muscle recovery moment. Shop Theragun, $349

Speaking of massages. A male masturbator is a good gift for your Leo pals. Shop Blowmotion, $129.95

If your man missed out on Elden Ring the first time around, make sure he’s on the ball this time by giving him a copy for his birthday. Shop Elden Ring, $99 (usually $119.95)

That’s it for our birthday gifts for Leos, but if you’ve made it this far, we’re going to guess you’re into astrology. If so, you can check out our monthly horoscopes here.

Matt Galea is PTV’s Managing Editor and resident astrologer. He recently released his first book titled How To Spot The (Star) Signs. You can find him on Instagram and TikTok.