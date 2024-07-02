Ugg Boots Are Up To 80 Per Cent Off If You Were Thinking Of Treating Yourself To A New Pair Of Slippers

UGG Express Boots Sale

By

Courtney Borrett

Published

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re in need of a new pair of Ugg boots, you’re in luck. UGG Express is currently running its winter sale, where you can score a massive 80 per cent off ugg boots, slippers, faux leather shoes and more.

Whether you prefer mini platform ugg boots, luxuriously fluffy slide slippers, or knee-high sheepskin wool boots, UGG Express has them, and they’re heavily discounted. Yes, even the viral platform Tazzy slippers are on sale.

And while the sale will last for the next two months, sizes will sell out quickly, so you’ll need to get in ASAP to pick up a pair of your new favourite slippers. Here are our favourite deals that we’ve spotted so far.

The best ugg boot sales in Australia

Ugg boot deals

Tall Classic UGG Boots Double Face Sheepskin Wool – now $155 (was $400)
ugg boots sale
EVERAU TeddyCozy Ankle UGG Boots – now $95 (was $99.95)
EVERAU Honour Lace-Up Ankle UGG Boots – now $130 (was $159.95)
ugg boots sale
EVERAU Mid Calf Short Classic UGG Boots – now $89 (was $129.95)
AUSTRALIAN SHEPHERD Ronnie Mini Platform UGG Boots – now $130 (was $240)
ugg boots sale
EVERAU Mini Ankle Classic UGG Boots – now $79 (was $119.95)

Sheepskin slipper deals

EVERAU Wool Plush TeddyCozy Ankle Slippers – now $75 (was $99.95)
ugg boots sale
AUSTRALIAN SHEPHERD Slingback Fluffy Slides – now $79 (was $185)
AUSTRALIAN SHEPHERD Platform Tazzy Slippers – now $125 (was $210)
ugg boots sale
AUSTRALIAN SHEPHERD Crossover Fluffy Slides – now $55 (was $105)
EVERAU Wool Suede Scuff Muffin Slippers – now $65 (was $89.95)
ugg boots sale
EVERAU Puffer Ankle Slippers – now $75 (was $129.95)

Leather boot deals

UGG Express sale
Ivana Buckled Chelsea Boots – now $72 (was $240)
ugg boots sale
EVERAU Lewis Leather Zipper Boots – now $90 (was $129.95)
Vaneta Chunky Chelsea Boots – now $95 (was $255)
ugg boots sale
Cecilia Lace Up Chunky Boots – now $79 (was $210)
Catalina Knee-High Block Heel Boots – now $89 (was $280)
ugg boots sale
Stephanie Lace Up Chunky Boots – now $90 (was $222.50)

That’s all folks! Check out the rest of UGG Express Australia’s Winter Sale here.

Image credit: UGG Express/@britt.xtwo

