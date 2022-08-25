At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If like me, you feel like you were born in the wrong era, you’ve probably found your personal style strongly reflects another decade. For me, it’s the ’70s. I’m obsessed with the look and feel of flares, bootcut jeans, funky prints, and just about anything corduroy. So when Rolla’s announced its new collaboration with Aussie actress, model and achingly cool It Girl Phoebe Tonkin, I knew it was a bad day to be my bank account.

The celebrity-approved denim brand worked with Tonkin to capture her laid-back Californian lifestyle and relaxed sensuality for each piece of the Rolla’s x Phoebe Tonkin collection. “I loved revisiting my Australian roots working with Rolla’s, I’ve been wearing their jeans for years. And being able to shoot for such an iconic Aussie brand in my adopted hometown of Los Angeles was the perfect celebration of both where I started and where I am now,” says Tonkin.

The entire Rolla’s x Phoebe Tonkin collection is like a ’70’s fever dream that we don’t wanna wake up from. It consists of a range of flares, bootcut fits, classic denim shorts, new fashion vests and, of course, Rolla’s most-loved corduroy.

Let’s take a look at the effortless, elevated, and comfortably sexy collection, shall we?!

Introducing the Rolla’s x Phoebe Tonkin collection

Dallas Vest, $149.95

Dusters Bootcut, $159.95

Francoise Cord Dress, $169.95

Baby Rib Tee, $59.95

Francoise Cord Mini Skirt, $139.95

Eastcoast Flare, $169.95

Plaza Bootcut Crop Pant, $159.95

Eastcoast Flare Overall, $189.95

Original Short, $99.95

Ballet Rib Camisole, $49.95

Ugh, excuse me while I mentally start planning outfits in my head. The full collection will be available to purchase online at Rollasjeans.com and select styles will be available at retailers from today.