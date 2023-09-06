Reneé Rapp Opens Up About Going ‘Missing For Seven Hours’ After Being ‘Drugged’ At Party In 2022

CONTENT WARNING: This article contains content that readers may find distressing.

Actress and musician Reneé Rapp has revealed she went “missing for seven hours” after being “drugged” at a party in Los Angeles in early 2022.

The 23-year-old, most popularly known for her role as Leighton Murray in Netflix’s The Sex Lives of College Girls, opened up about the scary experience during a recent episode of Jay Shetty‘s On Purpose podcast

Rapp explained that at the time, she had “just gone through a breakup”, which resulted in her hanging out with the wrong people.

“I was living here in L.A., and I was hanging out in a new group of people, and they were partiers,” she said.

Despite her loved ones warning her against her new friends, Rapp confessed she felt a sense of “freedom” for the first time in a while.

“I really let my judgment go when it came to the people that were around me,” she told Shetty.

“We were all out, and it was just situation after situation where they were just not trustworthy.

“Then the next thing you knew, I was face up, laying down in a bathroom stall in a hotel bar, just waking up at five in the morning, completely alone.

“I woke up, and I was just so confused, and I had blood on my pants, and I was really just, like, so caught off guard,” she added.

Luckily, the Mean Girls musical alum still had her phone and purse. However, she had just two messages from people checking up on her.

“I had missed two texts from two people that I was with at like 10:30 the night before. Which was like seven hours had gone by. That were like, ‘Hey I guess you left, we’ll see you when we see you’,” she recalled.

“I still have no idea what happened, no clue what happened,” she explained. “But I was drugged, and I had just been missing for seven hours.”

Rapp said she “stopped being friends with those people” after the incident and also cut back on partying.

READ MORE Roxy Jacenko Thought She Was Going To Die After Taking Diabetes Drug Ozempic For Weight Loss

Understandably, though, it took her FKN long time to come to terms with what unfolded.

“I didn’t really even understand what was happening because again, I didn’t really recall anything that had happened,” she admitted.

“A couple months later we really delved into it.

“I kind of started to have to deal with everything that happened, and I was just crying, so upset, and very confused and then resentful of those friends that I was with.”

The harrowing situation is the inspiration behind Rapp’s latest single, Snow Angel, which she explained further in an Instagram post that featured a clip from her interview with Shetty.

“This album has so many themes but writing the song Snow Angel was extra important to me,” she wrote.

“Obviously I wanted to put it out without specific context so whoever decided to listen could hear it with their own experiences.

“If you choose to, thank you for listening.”

If you need mental health support, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.