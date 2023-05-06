Former Grey’s Anatomy star Isaiah Washington has made wild claims about his experience on the beloved medical drama, including allegations of “swinger parties” and “rampant” drug use.

On Thursday morning, Washington — who portrayed Dr. Preston Burke in the first three seasons of the show — shared a tweet pondering if he should expose alleged behind-the-scenes drama from his time on Grey’s Anatomy.

Washington tweeted: “Hmmm…I wonder if I should tweet about the rampant alcohol and drugs used amongst my fellow cast mates and Producers of Grey’s Anatomy and all of the swingers parties that took place?”

“I remained clean for 3 years and declined the after-hours hot tub invites, because I was convinced that I would lose my contract with a urine analysis at any moment and lose my dear wife if I got in that woman’s hot tub. I wonder.”

Alongside the wild claims, Washington also posted a picture of himself from the show.

The next day, Washington replied to his original tweet, this time mentioning Grey’s Anatomy producer/director Rob Corn and an unnamed drunk cast mate.

“Hmmm…I wonder if I should post about how Producer Rob Corn told me that he had to break into the apartment to wake up one of my former cast mates because he would get so drunk that he couldn’t get to the set of Grey’s Anatomy. Allegedly this happened multiple times. I was never late to work. NEVER,” Washington wrote.

Although these accusations are quite juicy, especially for those who are huge fans of the show, I think it’s best to take these claims with a huge grain of salt.

Mostly because this isn’t the first time Washington has ranted about Grey’s Anatomy since he was booted from the show for using homophobic slurs against fellow castmate T.R. Knight.

To give you a quick TL;DR: reports began to surface that Washington used the homophobic F-slur during an argument with Patrick Dempsey in reference to Knight.

Although Washington originally denied using the slur, he apologised in July 2007, and admitted that he used it when he was fighting with Dempsey in regards to his tardiness.

Washington first tweeted out against Grey’s Anatomy in 2020, when he called out fellow actress Katherine Heigl, who played Dr. Izzy Stephens. In the tweet, Washington claimed that she said he should “never be allowed to speak publicly again.”

He also came after Grey’s Anatomy fave Chandra Wilson, who portrays Dr. Miranda Bailey.

Honestly, it’s been ages since Washington has been associated with Grey’s Anatomy. He really needs to move on.

As Elsa from Frozen said, “Let it go.”