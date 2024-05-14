A Flight Attendant Has Revealed 3 Things You Shouldn’t Do On A Flight Including An Early Nap

A flight attendant has shared the top three things you definitely shouldn’t be doing on an airplane in a TikTok vid and it’s making me question everything I know. Unfortunately “bring kids” wasn’t on the list, but I’m patiently waiting for a part two so I can finally fly in peace.

TikTok user Ale (@wonderfullyale), an American flight attendant who has been serving us snacks in the skies for almost ten years, is probably about to change the way we all fly with her new vid.

In the vid, she outlines the three things that you should avoid doing in the skies, and the first one is bound to hit you right in the eye bags. Do not fall asleep before take off. Yep, you read that right.

“I know travelling can be exhausting and sometimes you just want to get on an airplane and go straight to sleep,” she said.

“Not only is it not good for your ears to fall asleep before take off but you also want to remember that taxiing is one of the most crucial faces of flight.”

Ale clarified however that if you suffer from flight anxiety, sleeping is okay. Everyone else though, stay vigilant and alert until you’re up in the sky.

Secondly, Ale wants us all to avoid consuming our own alcohol on a flight. This is for our own safety and the safety of everyone around us.

“We need to make sure that you are drinking responsibly and if you’re drinking your own alcohol we can’t really track that,” she said in the vid.

READ MORE Qantas Has Apologised After Serving An Aussie Passenger What Appears To Be A Bowl Of Slop

The third and final rule of flying? Do not walk around barefoot. It’s a bit of a no-brainer but you’d be surprised who is out there rubbing their little tootsies all over the aisle.

“You never know what you’re stepping on and the floor is not always the cleanest,” she said.

She also mentioned to definitely avoid the bathrooms if you’re barefooted. Again, not everyone obeys this rule and it’s SHOCKING.

Now that I possess this knowledge I am going to be even more nervous on planes. Should I be sleeping? Should I not be sleeping? Honestly I’m just going to keep practicing teleportation.