Qantas Has Apologised After Serving An Aussie Passenger What Appears To Be A Bowl Of Slop

Qantas has apologised for serving what can only be described as a pile of slop, after the airline got called out online for serving “prison food” on one of its flights.

In what could easily be mistaken for an eating challenge on a jungle survival show, hundreds of people expressed shock to a passenger’s photo of their in-flight “meal”.

“I might have just got the bottom of the batch because there was hardly any solid meat. Just fat and gravy,” the passenger said, who posted the image with the caption “meal I survived”.

“It actually wasn’t as bad as it looks. It wasn’t good. But it wasn’t shit either.”

Having seen the image, I’ve just decided I’m not actually hungry, thanks.

Looks may not be everything, however exactly what the meal was became a lively topic of debate, with people suggesting everything from “battered eyelids” to a “skid mark”.

“What was it supposed to be? A pie floater?,” one person asked.

“I feel like I’m looking into a toddlers nappy,” said another.

Others said they thought it looked like “gastro in a box”, “mould” or even “dog food”.

Apparently, it’s shepherd’s pie and beans, with the water in the veggies being the reason for the… unique appearance.

A Qantas spokesperson said the airline was “incredibly disappointed” with how the meal was presented.

“We pride ourselves on delivering enjoyable dining experiences and this falls well short of our high standards,” they said.

While airline food is infamous for its low quality, it’s not the first time Qantas has been called out for serving up slop.

Other examples include sloppy pizza served on a flight to Sydney, or an “inedible” breakfast on a flight to Brisbane last month.

Qantas’ attempt at a pizza. Image: Twitter.

It wasn’t only those in the air pinching their noses as they ate either. Just last week, passengers in the Qantas lounge at Sydney airport complained when a pile of ribs was compared to a pile of “dog bones”.

“This was served up for paying customers. I watched it and even tried it. Was horrific,” one passenger said online, who also said that most people “avoided it”.

“This airline has truly gone to the dogs.”

“Food” served at Sydney airport. Image: Reddit.

Given that the longest flight in the world is 18.5 hours between New York and Singapore, I think that with enough snacks and a sandwich beforehand, avoiding an in-flight meal is not only possible, but recommended.