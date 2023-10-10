Lana Del Rey Has Dragged A Christian YouTuber For Accusing Her Of Having ‘Demonic Energy’

Lana Del Rey has Lana Del slayed after she shut down a Christian Instagrammer who claimed a “demonic energy” knocked over a crowd at her gig. I am CACKLING.

Have you ever stayed up late at night, so late that your FYP begins to contain content about conspiracy theories like the Illuminati and demons? Well, videos by Traci Coston on Instagram give off those creepy vibes.

You see, in a video that has since gone gangbusters on Instagram, Coston accused Lana Del Rey — real name Elizabeth Woolridge Grant — of using “demonic energy” in her concerts.

“Lana Del Rey has been open about practising witchcraft and y’all look what happened at her of her concerts,” Coston began.

Within the IG video, Coston used footage from a Lana Del Rey concert in Mexico where a domino effect appeared to happen in the mosh.

“This is not normal,” she continued.

“Whatever witchcraft Lana Del Rey is doing the spell she’s putting on her music to make it attractive, those demons are being invited into the crowd and into you when you attend.”

Sheesh. Some bold claims ya got going over there.

The Born To Die singer recently responded to the wild claims with a scathing choice of words — but then again, I expect nothing less from the woman who deliciously sang “Radio” and my favourite, “National Anthem”.

“B!tch I know the Bible verse for verse better than you do. PS You’re giving off sure gremlin energy. Not in a good way,” Lana Del Rey wrote in the comments.

Soon after Lana Del Rey fans discovered that she’d responded to the witchcraft claims, Coston limited comments under that video.

This isn’t the first time that a celeb has hit back at demonic allegations made by the public.

Famously, Lil Nas X trolled Christians who slammed him for his iconic “Montero” music video — you know, the one where he gives a lap dance to Satan — by releasing Satan Shoes.

Another fave is Beyoncé, who sneakily addressed the Illuminati claims in her hit tune “Formation”.

I am completely obsessed with celebrities replying to demon allegations. I think, as someone who grew up in a Pentecostal household, it is fucking HILARIOUS.

Lana Del Rey’s response to the wild claim is bloody golden, and I love that she clarified that the Coston was giving “super gremlin energy”, but in a bad way.

BRB, gonna stream said witchcraft tunes.

Image source: Getty Images / Kristy Sparow