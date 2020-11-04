Elizabeth Woolridge Grant. Lana Del Rey. Miss “I won’t not fuck you the fuck up” herself. Yes, she’s back in action and those Twitter fingers are firing, and this time she has taken aim at a superfan who claimed she voted for Donald Trump. Big yikes.

The superfan first hopped on Twitter to, for some reason, speculate over the fact that Lana Del Rey probably votes for Trump. I mean, I get how you would feel those vibes, but alongside literally forming a hex circle against Donald Trump, she’s also actively supported Biden through her social media.

“I just KNOW Elizabeth voted for Trump, I wish I could look up her voting records. Something doesn’t sit right with me,” the fan wrote.

To this Lana immediately responded “Go. Fuxk. Yourself,” but it absolutely did not end there.

READ MORE A Collection Of The Most Chaotic Celeb Tweets Of All Time That I Refuse To Believe Are Real

My question is how the hell did Lana find this tweet about her in the first place?

The superfan then revealed to Lana that she has a tattoo of her on her arm, and Lana absolutely did not care for the slander.

I’m just personally screaming at the fact that this Twitter interaction will forever be on her mind when she looks at her tattoo. Wild.

“Lana telling me to go fuck myself when I have her tattooed on my arm lmfaoooo alright then,” wrote the fan.

“Nah read what u wrote hoe,” wrote Lana.

Calling your fans hoes is a rather strange touch, but let’s move on shall we, it isn’t over yet.

The fan immediately had people tweet to her about how she should remove the tattoo after this, and so she agreed with them, and tweeted about how she just might.

Lana, however, was still on her back, and ensured that she knew how pissed she was to even be insinuated to be a Trump supporter.

“I honestly think I’m gonna have to. It’s just really hard,” wrote the fan about her tattoo.

“Bro. I’ve been waiting for u to. Do it,” wrote Lana, clearly giving no fucks.

I for one am truly not surprised at this altercation, given Lana’s history of asking people to literally fight with her online.

Alas, no fan deserves to be absolutely wrung out like this via social media.