There’s no time to be “So Sick” of love songs or tired of tears, ‘cos award-winning R&B star Ne-Yo is heading to Australia and New Zealand later this year for his Champagne and Roses Tour.

I don’t know about the rest of y’all, but Ne-Yo and I go way back. Not in the sense that I know him personally (I wish) but his music is truly something that I fondly remember listening to during my teen years.

Needed a confidence boost? “Miss Independent”. Needed to sob? “Mad”. Needed to liven up a party? Oh, you best believe I’m chucking on “Give Me Everything”.

So, if you need a hit of serotonin, or just need to escape the present with a blast from the past, you’re in luck!

Ne-Yo is bringing his Champagne and Roses Tour to Australia and New Zealand later this year.

So we’ve wrangled up all the info you need to cop a glimpse of this fedora-wearing R&B legend!

Here’s how you can see Ne-Yo during His Champagne and Roses Tour in Australia and New Zealand

When is Ne-Yo coming to Australia and New Zealand?

The “Miss Independent” singer will be performing for five nights across Australia. Unfortunately, for our Kiwi Friends, Ne-Yo will only be visiting Auckland for one night.

This is what the Champagne and Roses Tour will be looking like for punters who are frothing an R&B boogie.

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne — Thursday, September 26.

Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide — Saturday, September 28.

RAC Arena, Perth — Sunday, September 29.

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane — Wednesday, October 2.

Qudos Bank Area, Sydney — Thursday, October 3.

Spark Arena, Auckland — Saturday, October 5.

(Image source: Live Nation Entertainment)

Does Ne-Yo have a supporting act for his Champagne and Roses Tour in Australia and New Zealand?

Live Nation Entertainment revealed that Ne-Yo will be joined by Lloyd.

Lloyd is responsible for the hot bangers: “Get It Shawty” and “Southside”.

One of my personal faves is definitely “BedRock” which featured a plethora of my fave artists such as Drake and Nicki Minaj.

When do tickets go on sale for Ne-Yo’s Champagne and Roses Tour in Australia and New Zealand?

Live Nation Entertainment has stated that Mastercard cardholders have “special access” to presale tickets for Aus and NZ shows from Wednesday, April 17, 10am up until Friday 19, 11am.

Live Nation members can nab presale tickets, which begin on Friday, April 19 at 11am and up until Monday, April 22 at 10am,

The general sale begins on Monday, April 22 at 11am.

(Image source: livenation.com.au)

According to the Live Nation site, there are also a variety of VIP Experiences including a meet and greet, hot seat package and a Ne-Yo VIP Merchandise experience.

(Image source: livenation.com.au)

For now, that’s all the information that has come out surrounding Ne-Yo Champagne and Roses Tour.

Fingers crossed he sings “Time Of Our Lives” and brings out Mr Worldwide, Daddy Pitbull.

Image source: Getty Images / Joseph Okpako