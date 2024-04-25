Billie Eilish Has Dropped A Bunch Of Spicy Info About Her Sex Life In A Candid Interview

Billie Eilish is gearing up for the release of her new album Hit Me Hard and Soft, which drops on May 17, so she’s spilling tea in a bunch of interviews. In her latest profile for Rolling Stone, the singer revealed she’s got a thing for masturbating in front of a mirror.

It’s giving confidence, and I’m here for it.

Billie Eilish is gearing up for her album release in May. (Image: Getty)

When the reporter asked what she does to “decompress”, she answered: “sex”, and it’s her fave topic to talk about. She’s here to get rid of taboos around sexuality, and that’s why she’s a real Gen-Z queen.

“People are so uncomfortable talking about [sex], and weirded out when women are very comfortable in their sexuality and communicative in it. I think it’s such a frowned-upon thing to talk about, and I think that should change,” she said.

“You asked me what I do to decompress? That shit can really, really save you sometimes, just saying. Can’t recommend it more, to be real.”

Billie also touched on the body dysmorphia she’s had throughout her life, saying that masturbation is a way to help her feel more connected with herself.

“People should be jerking it, man. I can’t stress it enough, as somebody with extreme body issues and dysmorphia that I’ve had my entire life,” she added.

The “Bad Guy” singer is particularly fond of engaging in self-pleasure while looking at herself in the mirror, because self-love and self-pleasure go hand-in-hand.

“[I do it] partly because it’s hot, but it also makes me have such a raw, deep connection to myself and my body, and have a love for my body that I have not really ever had [previously]… I have learned that looking at myself and watching myself feel pleasure has been an extreme help in loving myself and accepting myself, and feeling empowered and comfortable,” she explained.

And as if Billie hadn’t blessed us with enough iconic quotes already, she finished off by saying: “I should have a Ph.D. in masturbation.”

Billie and her brother have been busy working on her new album. (Image: Getty)

READ MORE Billie Eilish Rips Into Rolling Stone For Leaking Her Track List In Now-Deleted Insta Story

What do we know about Billie Eilish’s album Hit Me Hard and Soft?

Billie Eilish drops her third studio album Hit Me Hard and Soft on May 17, 2024. The album has 10 tracks on it, and she previewed some songs at Coachella.

She worked on the album with her brother and collaborator Finneas O’Connell, telling Zane Lowe in 2022 that she was planning on writing her next album in 2023.

In December 2023, she appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and confirmed that the duo were close to finishing the album.

Hit Me Hard and Soft Tracklist:

1. “Skinny”

2. “Lunch”

3. “Chihiro”

4. “Birds of a Feather”

5. “Wildflower”

6. “The Greatest”

7. “L’Amour De Ma Vie”

8. “The Diner”

9. “Bittersuite”

10. “Blue”

I’m interested to see how Billie’s sound has changed as she’s matured, and I reckon the previews from Coachella mean it’s gonna be a banger. Can’t wait!