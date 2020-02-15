Justin Bieber has broken down in tears while discussing how protective he feels over fellow musician and former die-hard Belieber, Billie Eilish.

In an interview with Zane Lowe on Beats 1 Radio, Bieber reflected on his life growing up in the limelight and discussed how it felt to watch Eilish (who has previously discussed her love of Bieber) going through similar experiences.

Throughout the interview, Bieber discussed his emotional first meeting with Eilish during their collaboration for a version of her hit song Bad Guy.

“I wanted to protect the moment. We never know how many opportunities we’re gonna get with anybody. I’m tearing up just thinking about it, with the Kobe situation,” he told Zane Lowe in the emotional interview, referencing the shock passing of Kobe and Gianna Bryant earlier this year.

“I just wanted to be a good example… Yeah, I definitely feel protective of her.”

Bieber went on to reminisce his time as a teenage pop star, and the negative aspects of finding his fame as an adolescent. He was quick to point out that he wanted to be somewhat of a mentor for Eilish, and help to guide her through the shit storm that is the music industry, should she ever need it.

“It was hard for me, being that young and being in the industry and not knowing where to turn. And everyone, you know, telling me they loved me and, you know, just turning their back on you in a second. So it’s hard because I want her to know that she can count on me.”

“So I just kinda, you know, let her do her thing and if she ever needs me I’m gonna be here for her.”

Billie Eilish took to Instagram to thank Bieber for his kind words, urging her fans to stream his new album Changes, which dropped yesterday.

“Stream changes,” she captioned the post, which included a video of Bieber’s interview as well as photos of a young Eilish and her Belieber bedroom.

View this post on Instagram stream changes A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish) on Feb 14, 2020 at 12:28pm PST

Justin Bieber has faced a plethora of controversy throughout his career, but it appears he’s beginning to grow up, settle down and wants to use his experiences to help nurture and mentor the younger generation of musicians who are finding fame before they’re old enough to buy a beer.