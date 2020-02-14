Justin Bieber drooped his first album in five years, Changes today. Why? Because he’s Justin Bieber and releasing an album on Valentine’s Day is very ~on brand~ for him.

It’s no secret that his new wife Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) was his creative muse throughout the writing process, but fans are convinced that it might not be just the two of them for much longer.

Yep, fans are 100% convinced that Hailey Baldwin is pregnant and that JB is hinting at the lil foetus in the new track All Around Me.

The song concludes with the faint sound of a baby cooing as the track fades out, prompting fans to lose their fucking minds at the thought of a baby Bieber.

Honestly, it’s not that far fetched of an idea considering Justin literally can not shut the fuck up about his married sex life.

Just yesterday the Yummy singer made headlines for talking about how sex with Hailey can get “pretty crazy.” If my husband told press about our sex life I would literally file for divorce faster than you could say “one less lonely girl.”

at the end of All Around Me- Justin Bieber you can hear a baby voice laughing!!! SO IS HAILEY PREGNANT!? — chlo???? (@chloeehannaa) February 14, 2020

WAIT IS @haileybieber PREGNANT? the end of the first track on @justinbieber #changes HAS A BABY AND HES TALKING ABOUT LOVING UNCONDITIONAL?!?!?!?!?! Bruh I will throw up from excitement — Diana Bidèa (@Diana__Marie) February 14, 2020

Is he throwing hints? Or is this just a slightly less desperate attempt at gaining traction for his new album? After his promotional work for Yummy, it really wouldn’t be surprising if this was a ploy to get people talking.

Ok so @justinbieber ,,,,, in the end of all around me I heard a baby crying. ARE YOU THROWING HINTS IS @haileybieber PREGNANT WHATS GOING ON — Rahiel (@Rahielhawili_) February 14, 2020

@justinbieber and @haileybieber are pregnant. That’s my guess. At the end of All Around Me, there’s a baby sound. That can only mean one thing…. Biebs is about to be a dad ???? — Curtis (@curtisroe17) February 14, 2020

IS @haileybieber PREGNANT BC THERE ARE BABY SOUNDS AT THE END OF “ALL AROUND ME” WE NEED ANSWERS @justinbieber — reg (@CorleyRegan) February 14, 2020

Even fans who didn’t get the reference were still quick to point out that the album would likely result in some babies, even if they’re not Justin and Hailey’s.

My ears are pregnant because of the new album pic.twitter.com/3chM0m4K14 — Saffy (@Saffy_zz) February 14, 2020

Justin Bieber put this out just in time for Valentines lol. Everybody getting pregnant. — ????. (@mylanilove) February 14, 2020

Justin and Hailey are yet to confirm or deny the rumours, but we’ll be sure to keep you updated as soon as their constant fornication results in a baby.