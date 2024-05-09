Hailey & Justin Bieber Announce Pregnancy In Viral Insta Post That Clocked 1M Likes In 30 Mins

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have announced they’re expecting their first child together and I think it’s time for the Biebs’ breakout bop “Baby” to rejoin my morning playlist.

The internet is abuzz with the exciting news that was shared to social media this morning.

Justin Bieber and Hailey are having a baby

The couple, who got hitched in 2018, shared the news with a sweet video and series of pics posted to their respective Instagram pages from their Hawaii trip.

Justin and Hailey smooching. (Credit: Instagram / Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber)

Justin taking a sweet shot of Hailey. (Credit: Instagram / Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber)

Baby, baby, baby, oooooh! (Credit: Instagram / Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber)

In the clips, the pair can be seen posing with the divine sights of Hawaii in the background. Hailey was wearing a gorg Saint Laurent dress and a veil-looking headdress as she showed off her growing baby bump.

Peep the post below:

The pair also revealed that they’ve renewed their wedding vows (hence the lace veil), as seen in pics from their intimate renewal ceremony.

The post clocked more than 1M likes in under 30 minutes.

As you’ll remember, the couple got married TWICE back in 2018 then again in 2019.

His first nuptials were revealed in his Thanksgiving post, in which he wrote: “First Thanksgiving as a married man, first time hosting Thanksgiving. First time both sides of the family [have] come together.”

It turned out the pair had gotten hitched in secret in an intimate ceremony in a New York courthouse.

This took place about two months after the pair announced their engagement. Hailey even changed her IG handle to @haileybieber, to make sure the deal was well and truly sealed.

Then a year later, the pair celebrated their second nuptials at the Montage Palmetto Bluff resort in South Carolina.

According to People, the couple got married again in a proper sunset ceremony at the luxe as hell Montage Palmetto Bluff riverside resort in Bluffton, South Carolina. It was a star-studded affair that included the likes of Kendall Jenner, Joan Smalls, and Justin’s manager Scooter Braun.

Since then, the pair have been very open about the fact they want kids someday and I’m glad the “Baby” singer’s dream of having a baby himself has come true. Manifestation works, my friends.

The news comes amid divorce rumours

With their announcement, the pair have vanquished those divorce rumours that have been following them.

Hailey previously took to Instagram back in March to strike them down with a black and white series of Stories that read:

“Just FYI, the stories and constant ‘blind items’ I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong.

“Made out of thin air. Come from the land of delusion. So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they’re always false.

“Sorry to spoil it.”

Hailey Bieber’s Instagram Story. (Credit: Instagram / Hailey Bieber)

To be fair, it was her dad Stephen Baldwin who fanned the rumour’s flame.

Hopefully now everyone can STFU about it.

Congrats cuties!!!!!