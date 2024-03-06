Hailey Bieber Has Had Enough Of The Rumours That Her Marriage Is A Dumpster Fire

Hailey Bieber has had enough of the rumours that her marriage with Justin Bieber is falling apart — especially after her dad Stephen Baldwin fanned the rumour flame like a rabid Selenator still holding on to lost hope. So, she’s taken to her Instagram Stories with a statement absolutely slamming the constant whispers about her.

On Thursday, Hailey shared a black-and-white text post about the rumours. While she didn’t explicitly reference her relationship or her dad’s wayward Instagram post asking fans to pray for the couple, the Story comes amid the ongoing speculation that their marriage is in trouble.

“Just FYI, the stories and constant ‘blind items’ I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong,” she wrote.

“Made out of thin air. Come from the land of delusion. So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they’re always false.

“Sorry to spoil it.”

(Image: Instagram)

In case you missed it, earlier this month, Hailey’s dad Stephen shared an Instagram post of Justin playing guitar posted by Victor Marx — the founder of the Christian organisation All Things Possible Ministries.

On the video, Marx overlaid some text which read, “Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord.”

According to TMZ, Hailey wasn’t jazzed by her papa’s re-shared post. And look, I wouldn’t be too stoked either if my dad decided to cause rampant speculation over my relationship in the name of the Lord.

But sadly for Hailey and Justin, speculation about their marriage is nothing new. Back in August 2023, pap shots of the couple gearing up to celebrate Hailey’s Rhode Beauty skincare line were dissected by people online who believed that Justin’s dishevelled appearance, next to her luxe look, was yet another example that there was trouble in paradise.

However, time and time again Hailey has confirmed that they’re actually good. Even four days ago, she posted a series of videos and pictures celebrating Justin’s 30th birthday.

I know Instagram is our highlight reel and all that jazz, but it’s pretty cute. Maybe, just maybe, between the sweet pics and the statement, it’ll be enough for fans — and her dad — to stop the negative speculation.