Hailey Bieber has once again shut down rumours she is pregnant and revealed she actually has an ovarian cyst.

The model posted a selfie to her Instagram Story of her barely-there stomach with the caption: “not a baby”.

“I have a cyst on my ovary the size of an apple,” she wrote in the post.

“I don’t have endometriosis or PCOS but I have gotten an ovarian cyst a few times and it’s never fun.

“It’s painful and achey and makes me feel nauseous and bloated and cramps and emotions.”

She ended her IG story with encouragement for other people who can “relate and understand” to the health issue she was going through and said “we got this”.

In case you missed it, Hailey Bieber has been the subject of pregnancy speculation pretty much from the day she married Justin.

One quick scroll through Twitter will show how fans constantly obsess over whether or not she has a baby growing in her, which isn’t exactly helped by tabloid rumours.

Is Hailey Bieber pregnant? I have a feeling — Rafa BRA🇧🇷 (@ooshitty) November 26, 2022

someone said that hailey bieber is pregnant and tmz will announce it around new years — MASHIDAM🤍 (@kimdobby04) November 23, 2022

You’d think, in in the year of our Lord 2022, that we’d be past reducing women to their baby-making abilities.

Just weeks ago, Jennifer Aniston opened up to Allure about what it was like being the subject of such speculation herself for decades when she was, unbeknownst to the public, struggling with fertility issues.

“I was trying to get pregnant,” she said.

“All the years and years and years of speculation… It was really hard.”

She spoke about how, when she couldn’t get pregnant, magazines peddled the idea that she was just “selfish”.

“I just cared about my career. And God forbid a woman is successful and doesn’t have a child. And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn’t give him a kid,” she recalled.

We like to think we’ve come a long way in recent years in regards to how we talk about women in the public eye. But if we’re still obsessing over when married stars are going to have a baby, we’ve got a long way to go.