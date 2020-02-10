If you were wondering why Hailey Bieber wasn’t at the 2020 Oscars (other than the fact that she’s not an actress), it was probably because she needed that time to get ready for her glorious appearance at the Vanity Fair After Party.

The supermodel turned heads in a sheer black dress that somehow left everything on display while covering everything that needed to be covered.

Bieber (formerly Baldwin) arrived at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts for the event, which is hosted by Radhika Jones, and immediately turned heads.

Her statement dress, designed by Versace Couture, featured a tonne of lace that looks like it was sewn straight onto her perfect model body. Leaving her underwear at home, Hailey absolutely nailed the combination of lace, beading and a thigh-high slit that would absolutely show anyone else’s intimate area.

But in true Hailey Bieber fashion, she pulled it off and managed to look hot as ever. The sheer, black dress is a total vibe and we can’t help but stan.

This. Dress. Is. EVERYTHING.

She paired the dress with a simple pair of Jimmy Choo shoes and some simple Tiffany & Co jewellery that’s likely worth more than my entire life.

For makeup and hair, Hailey kept it simple and chic, pairing it with a soft makeup look and a cute bob that is bound to make you want to chop all of your hair off.

Despite looking, well… yummy, she arrived at the event without her husband Justin Bieber, but it’s unclear if he arrived later. However, that shouldn’t raise any red flags because Hailey recently opened up about her relationship and it sounds stronger than ever.

The whirlwind romance started when they were teens, but after a rekindling years after their breakup, the pair were engaged and married within three months.

“Obviously, it took work and getting past things between the two of us, but it was all very worth it,” she told Elle Magazine. “He’s an incredible, amazing man and such a good partner to go through life with. There is no one else I would have ever wanted to spend my life with except him. So, I’m lucky.”

From her baby pink moment at last year’s Met Gala to this sultry black number, there’s nothing Hailey Bieber can’t do. This woman is a force to be reckoned with.