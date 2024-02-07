SZA Just Announced Her Australian Tour And It Is Very Soon — Here’s What You Need To Know

THIS IS NOT A DRILL: SZA just announced that her Australia and New Zealand tour will be taking place in a matter of WEEKS. There’s no time to waste friends, alert the group chat stat! And also, RIP to your bank account.

The “Kill Bill” singer and multi-Grammy award winner revealed that she will be gracing us with her presence in April for her SOS tour, which is actually so much sooner than I would have thought. But,thankfully, there’s enough time to plan, order or make a gorgeous outfit — and we’ve all become experts post-Eras Tour prep, amirite?

Given SZA just won three of the nine Grammys she was nominated for, this gal is in her PRIME. What an exciting time to be able to see her perform! And only weeks after Taylor Swift… this is the year of concerts, baby.

Here’s everything we know about the tour so far.

SZA will be performing in Australia between 19 April and 30 April.

The Australian tour dates and locations are:

Friday 19 April: Brisbane, Brisbane Entertainment Quarter

Tuesday 23 April: Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena

Wednesday 24 April: Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena

Monday 29 April: Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

Tuesday 30 April: Melbourne, Rob Bank Arena

And none for Gretchen Weiner Perth or Adelaide. RIP.

The actual timings of the concerts are still being finalised, but according to Ticketek it looks like Brisbane and Sydney shows will be at 8pm, and the Melbourne shows will be at 7pm.

When do SOS Australian tickets go on sale?

PRE-SALE: Live Nation will host the presale for SOS tickets which will start on Friday, February 9 at 2pm and finish on Monday, February 12 at 1pm.

GENERAL PUBLIC: General public tickets will go on sale on Monday, 12 February at 2pm.

Both of these are local time, BTW!

There’s only two months until then, so start saving/prepping friends.