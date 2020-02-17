Our beloved Married At First Sight couples have taken their relationships to the next level by moving in together, and now it’s getting really spicy.

Welcome to “intimacy week”, which sounds like a really creepy thing to manufacture on television.

Intimacy week is pretty much grooming the couples to eventually have sex on live television #MAFS — stepho mode (@hazzamynazza) February 17, 2020

Naturally, Connie and Jonethen had issues with phone usage. Or… Connie had a big issue with Jonethen’s phone use.

Unfortunately for Connie, we live in a world where everyone is glued to their phones. Fans on Twitter were quick to point out that she’s *maybe* overreacting a little bit.

We’re all addicted to our phones, but sometimes you need to learn to pick your battles. On the phone mid-fight? Not okay. Checking Instagram on the toilet? Probably fine.

Connie if Johny is on the phone whilst you are having a conversation then fair enough get upset…. but if he is checking his social media whilst you are in another room or just relaxing, get over it. He’s allowed to check his phone. #MAFS #MAFSAU — anarc (@Anarc4Anarc) February 17, 2020

Some Twitter users agreed with her, and thought she had a right to be annoyed.

I feel like Connie is being made out to be something she isn’t by editing here, and she actually has a very valid point but maybe it’s just because I’ve been in her position? #mafs — Fiona H. Panther (@FiPanther) February 17, 2020

Honestly, it’s hard to tell whether this is just bad editing, or if Connie is being a little overbearing.

Jonnie feeding Connie the exact line my ex fed me, word for word, when he was seeing other women. RIP Connie I’m sorry and I’m triggered #mafs — Fiona H. Panther (@FiPanther) February 17, 2020

But most of them thought she was being way too over-the-top. Many were quick to point out that she was treating him like a child, which is not exactly a great start to any relationship.

Of course Jonnie is going to get upset. Connie is treating him like a child. #mafs — DeluxeStormBorn™ (@deluxe_tm) February 17, 2020

So Connie is showing how women can turn into their Mothers overnight. This is what her Mother would do. #MAFS #MAFSAU

No Adult wants to be schooled by another Adult. Stop it Connie !!! Men don’t work like that. pic.twitter.com/lROYI05BKM — Guerilla Radio™???????? (@Guerilla_Kmac) February 17, 2020

But, like Jonethen, fans weren’t too stoked when Connie “confiscated” his phone.

Connie: I want attention…

Solution: manipulate him into having no choice #MAFS — Dino (@drakemaddox28) February 17, 2020

Holy crap, you know Connie is the kind who demands her partners show her their ohones and exchanges passwords ???????????? #MAFS — Mabez ???? (@soundslikemabez) February 17, 2020

For their “intimacy week” date, Connie and Jonethen wrote each other letters. With a lack of literacy skills and the feelings of a “stone”, Jonethen wasn’t too stoked on this idea.

Nawww Jonethen, you're sooo cute….

Let's destroy your dream tho mate. Lots of guys are articulate & can xpress their feelings openly to a female #MAFS — JD????8????24???? (@JDSloane) February 17, 2020

I love how Jonethen was going on about how he loves having intellectual discussions, but also claims he has the literacy levels of “a 3 year old” #MAFS #MAFSAU — Emily Tammes (@EmilyTammes) February 17, 2020

When asked what he liked about her, he said he “likes that she’s clean.” LORD HAVE MERCY.

Ah fuck Jonethen do not write that down #MAFS #MAFSAU — maeve&torrie (@MaeveTorrie) February 17, 2020

Thankfully, when it came down to reading the letters, Jonethen managed to scrape together something a little more romantic.

Maybe they’ll manage to push through after their romantic letters. Probably not, but here’s hoping.