Our beloved Married At First Sight couples have taken their relationships to the next level by moving in together, and now it’s getting really spicy.

Welcome to “intimacy week”, which sounds like a really creepy thing to manufacture on television.

Naturally, Connie and Jonethen had issues with phone usage. Or… Connie had a big issue with Jonethen’s phone use.

Unfortunately for Connie, we live in a world where everyone is glued to their phones. Fans on Twitter were quick to point out that she’s *maybe* overreacting a little bit.

We’re all addicted to our phones, but sometimes you need to learn to pick your battles. On the phone mid-fight? Not okay. Checking Instagram on the toilet? Probably fine.

Some Twitter users agreed with her, and thought she had a right to be annoyed.

Honestly, it’s hard to tell whether this is just bad editing, or if Connie is being a little overbearing.

But most of them thought she was being way too over-the-top. Many were quick to point out that she was treating him like a child, which is not exactly a great start to any relationship.

But, like Jonethen, fans weren’t too stoked when Connie “confiscated” his phone.

For their “intimacy week” date, Connie and Jonethen wrote each other letters. With a lack of literacy skills and the feelings of a “stone”, Jonethen wasn’t too stoked on this idea.

When asked what he liked about her, he said he “likes that she’s clean.” LORD HAVE MERCY.

Thankfully, when it came down to reading the letters, Jonethen managed to scrape together something a little more romantic.

Maybe they’ll manage to push through after their romantic letters. Probably not, but here’s hoping.

