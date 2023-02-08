Almost every single man on Married At First Sight is so fucked that people can’t decide who they hate the most. As every episode passes, our standards drop to depths so low, shawty probably hasn’t even gotten down there before in her apple bottom jeans and boots with the fur. Tonight’s shady MAFS bastard? Why it was was none other than Adam!

Now to be fair, Adam has always been a bit sketchy with his grindset, crypto bro attitude, plus the fact he kept dancing around what the fuck he does for a living whenever Janelle asked him.

But tonight he reached peak dodge during the phone swap challenge with his lovely wife. In case you missed the deeply dramatic start of the episode, Jesse shared in some weird, shirtless Blair Witch Project-esque confessional that Adam and Claire were super flirty at the pub and then he reckons he caught them on a secret phone call.

Then Jesse banged on Adam’s door at 1am demanding to see his phone and told Janelle she’s with a snake, which was true TBH. It was giving this meme.

This brings us to Adam’s fuckery. As part of Confessions Week, Mr Grindset and Janelle had to give their phones to each other for a perusal.

From the get go, Twitter was like, damn … Adam’s gonna hate this one. But also, which came first: the Adam/Claire/Jesse phone drama or the challenge? A real philosophical one there.

Mans was stressed. He was freaking the fuck out. The internet was literally watching him crap his dacks.

Then Janelle suggested doing a “quick 10 minute scroll” of their phones which, to be fair, is a full-blown investigation. You’re uncovering secret apps and embarrassing essays you’d penned to old boyfriends in that timeframe.

Twitter was equally perplexed.

Adam then started going on about how it was “intrusive” and he didn’t want to “read into anything” which, let’s be real, is exactly what someone who has something to hide would say. The internet agreed with me on that one.

Some folks on ye ol’ Twitter also thought Adam was sketchy about his phone ‘cos he didn’t want Janelle to see his bank balance LOL.

Adam manipulated the fuck out of Janelle and was basically like, “You can look at my phone, but I won’t look at yours! Only insecure couples go through each others’ phones! We’re in such a good place RN!” and she … bought it? And was OK with it, even though she said she wanted to have a squiz at his phone?

Sweet angel Janelle, if you’re reading this, plz see the ruby red flags. Xoxo Isabella and the internet.

In the end he dodged the phone challenge because the episode wasn’t long enough for that storyline AND Josh sentencing Melissa to horny jail, which you can read about in our gorgeous recap here.

If you're still chomping at the bit for more MAFS tea, you can follow our podcast We've Done The MAFS right here, or chuck it a listen below:

