It’s a Sunday, which means it’s officially Married At First Sight o’clock.

As you’d expect, we’re still talking about Connie and Jonethen and the fucking emoji saga.

How Connie should have done the thumbs up emoji:

????????????????????‍♀️????????‍♀️???? #MAFS #MAFSAU — Schnooksy (@schnookadilly) March 1, 2020

Honestly, any relationship that fights over the use of an emoji for more than 30 seconds sounds like a train wreck. I’m not entirely sure why they’re still fighting over this when they’ve only known each other for a few weeks. YOU. ARE. NOT. COMPATIBLE.

Is there an emoji for how boring Connie and Jonathan‘s relationship is? #MAFS — Annie Clark (@anniefitness) March 1, 2020

I think the styling department has nailed the perfect amount of beige in Connie and Jonethen’s room / marriage #MAFS — Ben Shute (@Ben_Shute) March 1, 2020

I’m not sure how many episodes the emoji saga has been going on for now, but the fact that it’s lasted more than one is enough to have me yawning into oblivion.

Let’s all pray we never receive a thumbs up or smiley emoji or anything else from Connie #complicated #confusing #MAFS — Matt Watson (@MattWatson1) March 1, 2020

Connie needs to learn a new emoji #MAFS — Susan ???? (@NovaStar77) March 1, 2020

The relationship is sounding REALLY repetitive at this point.

I only just turned on #mafs and was scared I missed something but no… Connie is still pissed off about absolutely nothing as usual ????#mafsau — Miss MX (@MXYZ_) March 1, 2020

Some fans on Twitter pointed out that Connie’s behaviour is maybe a little unfair and unhealthy.

I think Connie is an emotionally abusive partner. Poor Jono comes begging back each time she criticised him. #mafs #mafsau — Mylanta (@suzannemcm) March 1, 2020

Get outta town Johnny Boy……..Connie is a stage 5 clinger.#MAFS — Barrett Sampson (@danmuller1) March 1, 2020

Connie sent a thumbs up, which wasn’t actually what she meant. Who has the communication problem here? #MAFS — Matt Watson (@MattWatson1) March 1, 2020

When it came to the commitment ceremony, Connie and Jonethen rehashed the fight once again. Naturally, the judges tried to get them to stay, blatantly ignoring the fact that these two strangers just aren’t compatible at all.

Connie voted to leave, but Jonethen wrote “stay.” So folks, it’s time to sit down and buckle up for another week of listening to this fucking emoji argument.