MAFS’ Madeleine Denies Claims She Was Barred From The Reunion, Reveals Real Reason She Didn’t Go

Married At First Sight bride Madeleine Jevic — who also goes by Madeleine Maxwell — was noticeably absent from the juicy MAFS reunion on Sunday night. Now, the quirky bride has revealed why she wasn’t present during the final episodes, even though her on-screen husband Ash Galati was.

“I chose not to go to the reunion because I did not feel in alignment with the production itself,” the psychic medium told the Daily Mail.

“The production itself was something that was contradictory to what they sell Australia.”

Previously, reports claimed that the former Home And Away actor wasn’t invited back to the reunion at all.

According to a source speaking to So Dramatic!, Madeleine called producers to ask if she could attend.

“She wanted to go,” they said.

“They had a conversation around her attending the reunion under certain conditions, but Madeleine wouldn’t agree to their terms, so they told her she wasn’t allowed to go.”

The source also claimed that producers then “silenced her by not giving her any of her photos for social media or any media interviews.”

“They have done an absolute number on her and have gaslit Australia into thinking she’s a nutter so that if she speaks out about what they actually did to her, she won’t be believed. It’s very orchestrated.

“They are getting on the front foot by totally discrediting her before she even has a chance to share the truth. They are getting revenge on her for not playing by their rules and are making her look crazy.”

I genuinely can’t read this expression so read in to this as you will. (Image: Married At First Sight / Nine)

Another insider told Yahoo! Lifestyle that Madeleine wasn’t invited to the reunion due to her “unpredictability” because they believed it could “derail” the whole evening.

“Most people in production thought that Madeleine struggled with the pressures of the experiment during filming, so it felt easier not to bring her back — especially for a dinner party that was inevitably going to be an intense one from the start,” the insider said.

In case you missed it, Madeleine was an intruder who was paired up with Ash and things very quickly took a turn for the worst between them. They called it quits pretty quickly, with Madeleine opting to leave while Ash wanted to stay.

Usually, in this case, the couple would have to stay for another week but the producers broke this rule for them with sources claiming that they were worried about Madeleine’s mental health if she continued to stay in the experiment.

Following Ash’s appearance at the reunion, he posted a picture of himself on Instagram with the caption: “Surprised I got an invite, but I’m happy to see everyone. Sensing some drama tonight, maybe with a side of meat.”

Ash’s reunion fit is simple, elegant, nice-pub core. (Image: Married At First Sight / Nine)

