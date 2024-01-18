MAFS Trailer Alludes To A Contestant Being Booted From The Show For ‘Repulsive Behaviour’

The countdown is on, my friends. Married At First Sight 2024 is set to kick off in just less than two weeks. Who’s ready to develop strange parasocial relationships with everyday people who skyrocketed to viral MAFS fame overnight? I am, I am!!!!

Thankfully, while we wait for the shitshow to begin, our good pals at Nine have been drip-feeding us with enough spicy trailers and content to keep us going. The latest trailer is no exception. The only drama is that they’ve only got the goddamn video on the Nine website and it’s not able to be embedded so if you want to watch the video, you can find it here.

It starts with the dramatic voice-over saying, “Prepare to fall head over heels for love” whilst showing us cute/awkward/emotional clips of the upcoming weddings. Between that and the uplifting music, I’m feeling HYPED.

The experts aren’t here to play this season. (Image: Nine)

Then, it all takes a turn as a clip of the experts takes over the screen. You can tell from their stern faces that some serious shit has gone down.

“This story is shocking,” OG expert John Aiken says.

“I’ve heard some things that have repulsed me… that is right up there.”

But the real kicker comes when the trailer alludes to a groom being booted from the experiment.

“I’m going to cut to the chase. We need to just kick you out.”

JUICY!!!

I’m filled with questions. We’ve seen so much shit go down on MAFS and for the most part, the shitty behaviour displayed by contestants has been used as a learning moment for the experts. In fact, there was even a spike in Google searches of the term “gaslight” after a 2021 episode of MAFS where Aiken called out a contestant for the behaviour.

With that in mind, what could be so bad that they’re kicking someone out?

I can’t wait to find out what TF is going on in this pic. (Image: Nine)

The tea continues flowing when new bride Sara is seen looking shocked as hell before telling another contestant that she will “literally ruin you”.

The trailer also features a heap of tears, shocked expressions and some absolutely bonkers Sydney weather.

Just perfect, compelling reality television, if you ask me.